Former Trade and Industry Minister, Alan John Kwadwo Kyerematen has expressed gratitude to President Akufo-Addo

Mr Kyerematen thanked the president for allowing him to serve under his government

The former minister is said to be eyeing the governing NPP’s 2024 flagbearer slot

Alan John Kwadwo Kyerematen, the former Minister of Trade and Industry has expressed his gratitude to President Nana Akufo-Addo.

Alan whose resignation was accepted by the president on Friday, January 6, 2023, thanked him for allowing him to serve under his government.

In a social media post, he expressed gratitude for the utmost trust reposed in him by President Akufo-Addo.

He also singled out his family and friends as well as the rank and file of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) for the support shown to him all these years.

“I would like to thank H.E. the President for the opportunity to serve and for graciously accepting my resignation as Cabinet Minister responsible for Trade and Industry, effective 16th January 2023. I sincerely appreciate the support from my family, colleagues, my party the NPP, the international community, and the general public during my tenure as a Minister.”

He also added that in the coming days, he will address Ghanaians on the way forward for himself and the NPP.

Most of his followers who have reacted to the post have wished the former Minister well in his endeavours.

Never in Nigeria. They will never resign no matter the failure. Even if sack by the court they will still appeal the judgment. Ghana's democracy is miles ahead of Nigeria

Long await statement is here ….Now we go ! Let’s focus on bringing victory home come 2024.Victory is assured with you as our banner man. Horses are prepared for battle but victory comes from the Lord…May God set you on course for victory…

God bless you for the impact you made during your term as minister. We hope to experience more in a bigger position soon.

Honourable, sincerely this is one of the best decisions you have had taken..Your records are written in gold in annals of industrialization of Ghana even though you've encountered numerous unforseen hindrances both within & without. You're the best bet for the NPP without doubt..

Ofori-Atta appointed Caretaker Minister For Trade Ministry As Akufo-Addo Accepts Alan Kyerematen’s Resignation

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ken Ofori-Atta, the minister of finance has been given an additional responsibility at the Ministry of Trade and Industry.

This follows the resignation of Alan Kyerematen from that portfolio.

A statement issued and signed by the Director of Communications at the presidency, Eugene Arhin in announcing the latest appointment of the president also officially accepted Alan’s resignation.

Source: YEN.com.gh