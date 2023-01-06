The embattled minister of finance, Ken Ofori-Atta has been appointed the caretaker minister for trade

This follows the acceptance of Alan Kyerematen’s resignation from the portfolio

A statement communicating the decision of the president said the minister will act in that stead till a substantive appointment is made

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ken Ofori-Atta, the minister of finance has been given an additional responsibility at the Ministry of Trade and Industry.

This follows the resignation of Alan Kyerematen from that portfolio.

A picture collage of President Akufo-Addo and Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta Image Credit: @danielobuama.addy

Source: Facebook

Akufo-Addo Accepts Alan Kyerematen's Resignation

A statement issued and signed by the Director of Communications at the presidency, Eugene Arhin in announcing the latest appointment of the president also officially accepted Alan’s resignation.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The statement dated Friday, January 6, 2023, said Ofori-Atta will act in that stead till a substantive appointment is made

“The President has asked the Minister for Finance, Mr Ken Ofori-Atta, to act as caretaker minister at the Ministry of Trade and Industry, until a substantive appointment is made,” portions of the statement said.

That appointment has stirred massive reactions online some of which have been reproduced by YEN.com.gh.

Fuseni Shaibu

What at all is Ken Ofori Atta doing that he deserve this portfolio. A man the whole country is pushing for his removal and all your boss could do is to add him another portfolio. Be sincere my brother, what your boss is doing to this country is it fair?? Please who are the advisers at the presidency?? Because eiiiii.......

Owusu Banahene

The Finance minister who’s to leave has been given additional responsibility???‍♂️‍♂️‍♂️

Isu Mustapha Dadzie

Finance minister temporarily standing in?. Why?.Is he temporarily going to mess up the Trade and Industry ministry too??.

Kofi Lee

Funny country The one we want him to resign is taking over from Alan as acting

Hon. Akpadzi Agbeko Godwin ·

This is just a confirmation that the Finance minister is immoveable; He's a stagnant mountain like Afadzato

Alan Kyerematen: Trade Minister Resigns From Nana Akufo-Addo’s Government

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that news trickling in suggested that minister for trade and industry Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen had resigned from the Akufo-Addo-led government.

Reports early Friday, January 6, 2023, said the minister presented his resignation letter to president Nana Akufo-Addo on Thursday, January 5, 2023.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh