Some leading stalwarts of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) have backed calls for the party to present an Alan-Bawumia ticket for the 2024 polls.

According to them, such a merger will preserve the party’s unity ahead of the crucial general elections.

This comes after the resignation of the minister of Trade and Industry, Alan John Kwadwo Kyerematen to focus on his presidential ambition.

That decision has been met with mixed reactions as some party members believe allowing the two to run will further divide the NPP.

Nana Akomea: It is worth a try to have Alan and Bawumia on NPP’s ticket

The managing director of the State Transport Company, Nana Akomea, is one of those leading the charge for the merger, and he thinks it will be worthwhile to attempt and run both candidates against the main opposition NDC on the same ticket.

“I believe it is worth a try to have Mr Kyerematen and Dr Bawumia. For me, it will be worth the while for two camps to sit down and horse trade and see if they can have a meeting of minds. If they try it and they agree that they can’t reconcile their positions fine,” he said on Accra-based Joy News.

Alan-Bawumia Ticket Will Be To NPP's Advantage - Hackman Owusu-Agyeman

According to Hackman Owusu-Agyeman, a member of the NPP's Council of Elders, the alliance between the two front-runners will be to the party's great advantage and benefit.

“I have been in politics for 60 years and I cannot think that putting the competing interest together will anyway be a disadvantage, If anything at all, it will be the greatest advantage that we have,” he said.

Some members of the NPP are said to be lacing their boots to contest the upcoming presidential primaries.

Even though the race is said to be between former Trade Minister Alan Kyerematen and Vice President Dr Bawumia, some interesting names have popped up as contenders including Ken Agyapong, Dr Owusu-Afriyie-Akoto and Kwabena Agyapong among others.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a former National Chairman of the NPP Freddy Blay pushed for a Bawumia-Alan ticket for the 2024 general elections.

According to him, that is the party’s best option going into the crucial elections.

He is hopeful that a united front between vice president Bawumia and Alan Kyerematen would be the only option to defeating the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) at the polls.

