Alan John Kwadwo Kyerematen has kick started his presidential ambition with a speech loaded with abbreviations on January 10

The abbreviations, two of which are acronyms, were introduced by the former trade minister to better get his campaign message across to Ghanaians

His abbreviations include GTP, RRR, NAR and NATO in what some people are calling an interesting campaign communication strategy

Former trade minister Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen has announced his bid to contest for the governing party’s flagbearer race when nominations open.

He said in a televised national address that if Ghanaians give him the opportunity to become president, he will roll out a set of transformational ideas to improve the lot of the country.

While the former trade minister was addressing the nation on Tuesday, January 10, 2023 he introduced some interesting acronyms and abbreviations to better drum home his message.

For some Ghanaians some of the terms are smart well-thought out, for others it is funny and follows in the footsteps of the politics of sloganeering of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Here are the acronyms and abbreviations associated with Alan Kyerematen’s presidential ambition:

The presidential hopeful introduced at least four abbreviations to boost his campaign message, two of which are acronyms. They include GTP, RRR, NATO and NAR.

GTP will clothe Ghana in a beautiful transformation

Alan Kyerematen’s close to 20 minutes speech was dominated by his reference to GTP.

The abbreviation means Great Transformational Plan.

Alan Kyerematen said the GTP is his five-year plan to achieving his vision of transforming Ghana to become the shining star of the new Africa.

“I will, as president, launch and lead the execution of the Great Transformational Plan (GTP) of Ghana which will span the period 2025 to 2030,” he said.

Kyerematen's NATO is without guns and sophisticated military equipment

NATO has always meant North Atlantic Treaty Organisation, which is the powerful military power among some Western countries.

But Alan Kyerematen has offered a new meaning that captures a well-known problem in Ghanaian politics – “No Action Talk Only”.

The experience politician said Ghanaians – citizens and leaders alike – must strive to achieving results instead of always making empty promises.

“Ghana is gradually becoming a NATO country – ‘No Action Talk Only’. We need to remember that the use of time is a zero-sum game. What Ghana needs now are solutions and actions not debates,” he championed.

NAR will transform agriculture in Ghana

NAR is the presidential hopeful’s big idea to bring unprecedented agricultural transformation and development to Ghana.

NAR stands for “New Agricultural Revolution (NAR).

He said the NAR will be based on five critical elements.

One of them is “Optimising value to farmers by the establishment of farmer-owned largescale commercial farms and processing facilities which will bring the full benefits of the agriculture value chain to farmers.”

Kyerematen's RRR has no links to the movie industry

RRR means many different things, including being the title of a blockbuster movie.

However, according to Alan Kyerematen for his GTP to work, the support of all Ghanaians would be critical, and this is where the RRR comes in.

To pool this national support, the RRR – Restoration, Rebuilding and Reward – would be launched if he becomes president.

“The execution of the GTP will require our collective efforts, irrespective of political orientation, ethnicity or religion. It will lead to a new dawn of Restoration, Rebuilding and Reward,” he said.

Alan Kyerematen resigned as trade and industry minister on January 5, 2023 to focus on his ambition to become president of Ghana.

Alan Kyerematen Says Akufo-Addo Could Have Done Some Things Differently

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh repored in a separate story that when Alan Kyerematen officially announced his intention to contest the NPP presidential primaries later this year, he made a bold statement.

The former trade minister also said in the national address on January 10, 2023, that while Akufo-Addo has done a good job as president, some things could have been done differently.

Alan Kyerematen also thanked president Nana Akufo-Addo for accepting his resignation on January 5, 2023.

