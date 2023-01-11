A former Minister of Trade and Industry says he’s the only one who can break the 8 for the NPP

Alan John Kwadwo Kyerematen, a former Minister of Trade and Industry says he’s the only one who can break the 8 for the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).

According to him, when given the nod as president of the country in the 2024 general elections, he will become a transformational leader.

Former Minister of Trade and Industry Alan John Kwadwo Kyerematen Image Credit: @AlanKyerematen

Source: Twitter

Alan Cash Appeals To NPP Delegates To Support His Ambition

Alan Kyerematen popularly known as Alan Cash in a televised address to the country on Monday, January 10, 2023, urged the NPP delegates to throw their weight behind his ambition during the upcoming presidential primaries as he can break the eight-year election cycle jinx.

The 67-year-old astute politician took advantage of the public broadcast to officially make known his intentions of vying for the flagbearer slot of the party.

“For all those who will have the honour and privilege of being delegates to select the Flagbearer of our great Party, the NPP, please remember, Alan Kyerematen is your candidate to win power for you in 2024,” he said.

Alan Cash Rolls Out Policy Interventions In Public Broadcast

Alan also outlined some policy interventions which will be implemented by him when given the nod to steer the affairs of the country.

“....I will become the transformational leader of our time, who will build on the foundations laid by successive leaders of our nation over the last sixty-five (65) years,” he added.

Alan Kyerematen: Former Communications Minister Omane Boamah Trolls Alan Cash For Resigning “Too Late”

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that a former communications minister Dr Edward Omane Boamah teased Alan Kyerematen for suddenly resigning as trade minister.

Although the reason for Kyerematen’s resignation is yet to be made public, Dr Omane Boamah said the decision to leave Nana Akufo-Addo’s government is belated.

Source: YEN.com.gh