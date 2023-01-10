Alan Kyerematen has officially announced his intention to contest the NPP presidential primaries later this year

The former trade minister also said in the national address on January 10, 2023 that while Akufo-Addo has done a good job as president, some things could have been done differently

Alan Kyerematen also thanked president Nana Akufo-Addo for accepting his resignation on January 5, 2023

Alan Kyerematen has submitted a subtle criticism of the Nana Akufo-Addo administration in a speech to announce his presidential ambition on Tuesday, January 10, 2023.

The former trade minister and former member of the Economic Management Team of the Akufo-Addo administration said while the president has built a credible foundation, alternative decisions existed for some of his policies.

“We [he and Akufo-Addo] have competed in the past but have always worked together thereafter. The president has laid a strong foundation for the socioeconomic development of our country although, I believe ,there are things that could have been done differently,” he said.

He did not, however, specify which things the his former boss could have been done differently.

Alan Kyerematen's speech was carried by many TV stations across the country and lasted for about 20 minutes.

He also formally announced his intention to contest upcoming presidential primaries of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) later this year.

Alan Kyerematen said he has some great ideas to transform the country and make life better for Ghanaians and appealed to them to make him the next president of Ghana.

Alan John Kwadwo Kyerematen stunned the country when he tendered in his resignation on January 5, 2023. Political pundits predicted that more resignations could follow.

On Tuesday, January 10, 2023, the agric minister Owusu Afriyie Akoto also resigned to focus on his presidential ambition.

During his televised address, Kyerematen thanked the president for accepting his resignation.

