President Nana Akufo-Addo has intervened in the dismissal of the eight (8) Chiana Senior High School students

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has been directed to consider an alternative disciplinary action other than the dismissal

The eight girls were sacked for insulting and verbally abusing the president in a video that went viral in November 2022

President Nana Akufo-Addo has on compassionate grounds intervened in the dismissal of the eight (8) students of the Chiana Senior High School (SHS) in the Upper East Region.

The ‘gang of 8’ were sacked by the Ghana Education Service (GES) after they were found guilty of misconduct in a viral video that captured them hurling abusive and insulting words at the president in November 2022.

The aftermath of that decision was met with huge backlash by a section of the populace with some calling for another form of disciplinary action to be handed to the kids.

That appeal by well-meaning Ghanaians has touched the heart of the president who has asked the GES to readmit the eight dismissed students.

Consider An Alternative Disciplinary Action - Akufo-Addo To GES

According to a statement by the Ministry of Education, the GES has thus been admonished to consider alternative disciplinary action.

“The President of the Republic, H.E. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has intervened in the above subject after his attention was drawn to it. Consequently, the Minister for Education Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum has directed the Ghana Education Service to consider an alternative disciplinary action instead of dismissal.”

