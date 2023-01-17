Rev Victor Kusi-Boateng has said claims of underhand dealings with the National Cathedral by North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, are false

He said in a statement issued on January 17, 2023 that he has always dealt with the state and the cathedral secretariat fairly and that the allegations of corruption are malicious

He has vowed to drag the MP to court for making "deliberate statements" against his person

Secretary to the board of the National Cathedral Secretariat Rev Victor Kusi-Boateng has vowed to seek legal redress for what he believes to be defamatory statements against him by a legislator, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa.

Rev Kusi-Boateng said in a statement that the North Tongu legislator's allegations of corruption, dual identity and conflict of interest are inaccurate and malicious.

Okudzeto Ablakwa (R) has said Rev Victor Kusi-Boateng has a dual identity. Source: UGC.

Source: UGC

He also said he welcomes the NDC MP's decision to take the matter to the Commission for Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ).

"When all is done, I will seek redress against Mr. Ablakwa for his deliberate defamatory statements against me. I will continue to contribute my quota to the National Cathedral project and offer my services to the Country to the best of my ability," he added.

He stressed in the statement that there's never been any criminal intent or underhand dealings in his transactions with the government or the National Cathedral secretariat.

Unperturbed by the threat of legal action, the MP has reacted sarcastically thus:

"Now I am waiting for Kwabena Adu Gyamfi to also issue a statement and drag me to court."

