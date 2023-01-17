The founder and presiding Bishop of the Lighthouse Group of Churches has revealed why he resigned from the National Cathedral board

Bishop Dag Heward-Mills says despite being a trustee he was sidelined in decision-making on the finances

This comes amid the unending controversies over the construction of the National Cathedral project

A resignation letter from the founder and presiding Bishop of the Lighthouse Group of Churches has stirred another controversy surrounding the constriction of the National Cathedral project.

This follows the release of the resignation letter of Bishop Dag Heward-Mills from the Board of Trustees of the project.

Dag Heward-Mills Resigns From Board Of Trustees Of National Cathedral Project

The revered man of God’s resignation in August 2022 led to speculations as the reasons for his decision were not readily known.

Several months down the line, the full details of the Bishop’s resignation letter addressed to the Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral and copied to about 14 people including the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo have been made public.

The Bishop bemoans the fact that although being a trustee and present at all meetings up until his resignation, he was not involved in or aware of the project's financial and technical problems.

All My Ideas And Suggestions For Construction Of National Cathedral Were Shot Down - Dag Heward Mills

He claimed that all of his ideas and suggestions were "trivialized and thrown aside" for the project, leaving him with no choice but to resign from the board.

“If I say that I, as a trustee, do not know many of the financial and technical issues concerning the Cathedral, it means the discussions about the National Cathedral were held by some people outside the trustees’ meeting or perhaps in a forum that I was not present or invited to.”

The building of the National Cathedral project has been mired in one controversy or the other.

A section of the populace has questioned the relevance of the project with the Minority led by North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa embarking on a crusade for greater accountability and financial transparency.

Okudzeto Ablakwa: North Tongu MP Makes Serious Allegations Against National Cathedral's Reverend Kusi-Boateng

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the National Cathedral had been hit with another scandal as secretary to the board of the project, Rev Victor Kusi-Boateng is accused of operating under multiple identities.

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, who remains one of the fiercest critics of the cathedral project and other activities of the Nana Akufo-Addo administration, has said the man officially recognised as the secretary to the national cathedral board also goes by the identity of Kwabena Adu Gyamfi.

