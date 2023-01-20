The Member of Parliament for North Tongu has stepped up his allegations against Reverend Victor Kusi-Boateng

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the Member of Parliament for North Tongu has stepped up his allegations against Reverend Victor Kusi-Boateng.

According to the Ranking Member of Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee, the revered man of God bears a dual personality which is against the laws of the land.

L-R: North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa and National Cathedral's Reverend Victor Kusi-Boateng Image Credit: @prophetvictorkusiboateng1 @okudzetoablakwa

Source: Facebook

Rev Kusi-Boateng Is Latest Subject Of Ablakwa's Investigations Into National Cathedral

Rev. Kusi-Boateng who goes by the alias Kwabena Adu Gyamfi is the latest subject of the NDC MP’s investigations aimed at unravelling what he describes as corrupt dealings in the construction of the National Cathedral project.

Facing threats of legal action for making allegations against the man of God, the MP appears unperturbed and has indicated he’s not giving up on his crusade.

Taking to his Facebook page on Friday, January 20, 2023, Okudzeto Ablakwa said in addition to the double dates of birth and TINs; Rev. Kusi-Boateng also has dual personalities.

“On the 13th of August, 2013 when he filed his Taxpayer Registration Form at the GRA under the name Victor Kusi Boateng with a date of birth of September 7, 1971; he declared that his mother’s maiden last name is Ataah, and her first name is Agnes. He was subsequently given a Taxpayer Identification Number for his Victor Kusi Boateng name as P0002502682.”

Explaining further, in the detailed post, he said documents retrieved from the GRA indicate that the man of God used his two separate Identities to obtain two different Tax ID Numbers and registered a number of companies

Over 2k people have so far reacted to the post, with some of the comments sampled by YEN.com.gh below:

Tanko Osman

Paul should return the Rev’s money. His defense has fallen fraaaat

Stefan Keta Governor

This is the deepest revelation.. To the extent of obtaining the original copies of the registration forms? That is good one

Isaac Assifuah

Son of Man, you are an asset to this nation Ghana our motherland. Posterity will be kind enough to you..

Akugri Rashid

More grace on your elbow Hon.

It takes a great man to fight a whole structure ✊✊✊

Fame Derek Djisam

You will surely lead this Country..MARK IT..God richly bless you Hon.

Courage Livingston

The defenders of the so called man of God are causing more harm to him. He should tell then to stop defending him else Ablakwa will keep exposing him more...Paul adom Octhere, Omanhene and other npp footsoldiers are causing this man to be exposed more..

Okudzeto Ablakwa: North Tongu MP Makes Serious Allegations Against National Cathedral's Reverend Kusi-Boateng

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the National Cathedral was hit with another scandal after Rev Kusi-Boateng was accused of operating under multiple identities.

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, who remains one of the fiercest critics of the cathedral project and other activities of the Nana Akufo-Addo administration, said the man officially recognised as the secretary to the national cathedral board also goes by the identity of Kwabena Adu Gyamfi.

