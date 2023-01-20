The Member of Parliament for Assin Central has rallied Ghanaians to give him the nod as president of the land

He says among the interventions he intends to roll out, will be a strong focus on the Agriculture sector

In that vein, he says he’ll use farming to sustain the Ghanaian economy and feed the whole of Africa when elected

Maverick politician, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong has unveiled an ambitious plan of creating a sustainable economy for Ghana when elected president.

According to the Member of Parliament for Assin Central, among the interventions he will roll out to transform the Ghanaian economy will be a focus on the Food and Agriculture sector.

Assin Central MP, Kennedy Agyapong Image Credit: @ayorimba.godwin

Source: Facebook

Sharing his vision, he said when he ascends to the highest office of the land, he will use farming to sustain the country and also feed Africa as a whole.

“If you vote me today or elect me as President of Ghana, I will use the five regions of the north, Afram and Accra plains to feed the whole of Africa,” he promised.

Speaking to the media in Accra, he stressed that Ghana can see real socio-economic development if agriculture becomes the focus of the country’s agenda.

Ken Agyapong Faces Tough Contest For NPP Flagbearer Slot

Ken Agyapong has officially declared his ambition to contest for flagbearer on the ticket of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The outspoken politician will face a tough contest against Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, former Ministers, Alan John Kwadwo Kyerematen and Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto.

The rest of the contenders include Kwabena Agyapong, Joe Ghartey and Francis Addai-Nimoh.

Despite the heightened interest in the slot, Ken Agyapong believes he’s the best option to retain power for the NPP in the 2024 general elections.

Breaking The 8: Ken Agyapong Appeals For A Clean Campaign Says His Greatest Fear Is Dirty Politics

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ken Agyapong had appealed for a clean, decorous campaign saying he wants it to be very civil.

According to him, one of his greatest fears in life is dirty politics. This contrasts with the earlier image he carved for himself as a no-nonsense politician, not mincing words in any situation.

