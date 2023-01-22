The Member of Parliament for South Dayi has called on Rev. Victor Kusi-Boateng to resign or step aside from the National Cathedral

Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor says this should be done pending investigations into the allegations levelled against him

The comments from the NDC MP follow startling revelations against the revered man of God by another MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, the Member of Parliament (MP) for South Dayi is demanding a member of the Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral project, Rev. Victor Kusi-Boateng immediately resigns.

According to the NDC MP, the revered man of God should be made to step aside if he fails to resign pending investigations into the allegations levelled against him.

National Cathedral: Ablakwa Makes Startling Revelations Against Rev. Kusi-Boateng

The comments from the NDC MP follow startling revelations made against him by another MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa.

Ablakwa who is the MP for North Tongu has been on a crusade to expose some underhand dealings in the construction of the controversial National Cathedral.

Among others, Ablakwa has accused a company owned by the embattled Rev. Kusi-Boateng of receiving some GH₵2.6 million under questionable circumstances.

National Cathedral: Rockson Dafeamekpor Calls On Akufo-Addo To Force Rev Kusi-Boateng To Step Aside

Wading into the conversation, Rockson called on President Nana Akufo-Addo to force the revered man of God to step aside if he fails to do so willingly.

“It is advisable that he resigns or steps aside. If he doesn’t do so willingly, the President should make him. It is ideal that when an individual is indicted in such a case, he steps aside pending investigation.”

Ablakwa Publishes More Documents To Prove Reverend Kusi-Boateng Has 2 TINs

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Okudzeto Ablakwa had appeared unrelenting in his efforts to prove that Rev Victor Kusi-Boateng has broken the law by having two separate identities.

The opposition legislator published more documents on Sunday, January 22, 2023, to back an earlier claim that apart from different names and dates of birth, the member of the National Cathedral board of trustees also has two different Tax Identification Numbers (TINs).

He said on Sunday that he was posting the documents on Facebook to silence critics saying that he is up to no good with his claim that the secretary to the cathedral trustees hides under a totally different identity as Kwabena Adu-Gyamfi.

Source: YEN.com.gh