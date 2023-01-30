Reverend Isaac Owusu-Bempah has predicted victory for Alan Kyerematen in the NPP flagbearer race

‘The Nation’s prophet’ says the former trade minister has already won God’s heart and added that prophetically and spiritually, God will manifest himself in Alan’s victory

He made this known at an interdenominational and empowerment service with Alan Kyerematen

The founder and leader of the Glorious Word Power Ministry International, Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah, has predicted victory for Alan John Kwadwo Kyerematen in the NPP’s flagbearer race.

According to ‘The Nation’s Prophet,’ the former minister of trade and industry has already won God’s heart ahead of the governing party’s flagbearership elections later this year.

L-R: Founder and Leader of Glorious Word Power Ministry International, Apostle Dr Isaac Owusu-Bempah and NPP flag-bearer aspirant, Alan Kyerematen Image Credit: @ApostleObempah alankyerematen

Source: Facebook

Speaking at interdenominational and empowerment service on Sunday, January 29, 2023, Dr Owusu-Bempah prophesied that prophetically and spiritually, God will manifest Himself in Alan’s victory.

“No evil will triumph over Alan Kyerematen…..Alan has won God’s heart because the battle for flagbearer hasn’t yet been won but Alan has come forward to the Lord in thanksgiving. This thanksgiving service is always done after someone emerges victorious, but Alan has defied that and held this thanksgiving service. Therefore prophetically and spiritually, something has happened in the spirit world that will translate to a victory for him.”

Alan is expected to face stiff competition from Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and Ken Agyapong in the race for a candidate to lead the NPP in the 2024 general elections.

Other aspirants desirous of contesting for the position include Kwabena Agyapong, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, Dr Kofi Konadu Apraku, Francis Addai-Nimoh and Joe Ghartey.

