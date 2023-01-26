The newly appointed Minority Leader, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson has sent a strong warning to the Akufo-Addo-led government in his maiden press conference

Dr Ato Forson said the president shouldn’t dare to increase the number of his appointees in his much-touted ministerial reshuffle

Even though his appointment has generated some brouhaha, the new leader is optimistic the minority caucus will rally and unite behind him very soon

Even before he settles into his new office as the Minority Leader of Ghana’s Parliament, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson has hit the ground running.

New Minority Leader Dr Ato Forson flanked on his right by Minority Chief Whip, Kwame Governs Agbodza and First Deputy Whip, Ahmed Ibrahim at his maiden press conference Image Credit: @yesmeen.tetteh.9

Source: Facebook

Ato Forson Warns Akufo-Addo To Reduce Size Of Government Or Face His Wrath

At his maiden press conference in Parliament House on Thursday, January 26, 2023, the Ajumako-Enyan-Essiam MP sent a strong warning to the Akufo-Addo-led government not to dare increase the number of his appointees in his much-touted ministerial reshuffle.

“If the President intends to reshuffle his government, let it be known that we in the NDC will not accept an attempt to increase the size of government. And if the current size of his ministers is increased by one person, that person will not receive our cooperation,” he said.

NDC Replaces Haruna Iddrisu With Ato Forson In Shock Move

Dr Ato Forson in a shock move was named as the new Leader of the Minority caucus in a letter addressed to the Speaker of Parliament by the General Secretary of the NDC, Fifi Fiavi Kwetey.

The massive shake-up also saw Ellembele MP, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah replacing Ketu North MP, Dr James Klutse Avedzi as Deputy Minority Leader whereas Adaklu MP, Kwame Governs Agbodza replaced Asawase MP, Alhaji Mohammed Mubarak Muntaka.

Even though those controversial changes have generated some brouhaha, Dr Ato Forson is optimistic his colleague NDC MPs will rally behind the new leadership.

Ato Forson Speaks After NDC Shake-Up That Made Him Minority Leader: Says “I’m Honoured, Humbled”

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Dr Ato Forson had in a social media post broken his silence after his controversial appointment as Minority Leader.

The lawmaker taking to Facebook said he will do well to meet the expectations of the party for having confidence in his ability.

"I have held fruitful and positive conversations with my senior brother Hon. Haruna Iddrisu. I commend him for his admirable stewardship when he was granted the opportunity by our party's leadership," he disclosed in the short statement on his Facebook page.

