Nana Frema Busia has written a strongly-worded opinion piece that she believes sums up Nana Akufo-Addo's failed administration

She observes for instance that both the president his finance minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, belong in jail for the proposals in the debt exchange programme

In the article published on January 26, 2023, Frema Busia said Ghana is currently being ruled by a bunch of hoodlums

Nana Frema Busia, a daughter of Ghana's former prime minister, has criticised Nana Akufo-Addo's administration, calling him corrupt and obsolete.

The daughter of the Kofi Abrefa Busia, a man whose ideals the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) claims its principles are founded on, has written a critical opinion piece calling out president Akufo-Addo and finance minister Ken Ofori-Atta for threatening Ghana's peace and prosperity.

"He [Akufo-Addo] has become obsolete and abdicated to a devious Ken Ofori Atta, who is a dangerous threat to the economy and livelihoods, operating like a demon in a white shirt while Mr. President is enjoying the ceremonial trappings in the country they have bankrupted," she wrote in an article published by Angel News on January 26, 2023.

Ofori-Atta's debt exchange programme is destructive

According to Nana Frema Busia, the domestic debt exchange prgramme that attracted many crticisms since it was announced by Ken Ofori-Atta in December 2022 threatens to steal money from hardworking Ghanaians.

"The debt exchange 'haircut' is not constructive, it is a destructive, conscienceless illegality and compulsive mass thievery," she slammed in the strongly-worded article.

In her view both the president and his cousin, the finance minister, belong in jail.

Touching briefly on the National Cathedral controversy, she called the controversial project "Addo-Danquah Tourism cathedral" and accused the finance minister and the president of using it to steal state funds while the Office of the Special Prosecutor looks on. In her view, that office is a sham.

Titled "Addo’s bastardised Christianity and criminal governance," Nana Frema Busia said:

"The Akufo-Addo Governance is based on bastardized christianity. They are doing wicked Self-Service rather than firm Sacrificial Godly leadership . They are not using divine fatherly love as instructive of policy which the country needs."

Ofori-Atta must be stopped from being a "dictatorial" default president

She has appealed to Ghanaians to stop stopped Ofori-Atta from running the country because he was not the one Ghanaians voted for. In her view, the finance minister's actions is merely a "dictatorship by proxy". This, she fears, is derailing the impressive gains Ghana has made in its democratic journey.

"Ghana is in a self-inflicted crisis with hoodlums in charge practising crooked governance with all systems broken," she lamented.

Akufo-Addo accused of scamming Ghanaians with Agenda 111 project

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported in a separate story that Akufo-Addo's government has been accused of scamming Ghanaians with his Agenda 111 health infrastructure proposals.

The Minority in Parliament on Wednesday, January 25, 2023 toured the Adeiso Agenda 111 project site and found that it has been overrun with weeds and huge stones.

Kwabena Minkah Akandoh, ranking member on Parliament's Health Committee, told the media that the contractor abandoned the project after pocketing $1.3 million.

