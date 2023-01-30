Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has been tipped to be the next NPP flagbearer

This is according to the latest survey which sampled the views of delegates who will be casting their ballots in the upcoming NPP presidential primaries

The survey revealed that the vice president is leading in all the sixteen (16) regions of the country

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the vice president of Ghana has been tipped to lead the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the 2024 general elections.

According to a recent study by Outcomes International Ghana and the Centre for Sustainable African Development Initiatives (C-SADI) UK, the vice president remains the popular candidate in the NPP.

Latest-delegates based survey reveals Bawumia is leading in all 16 regions

The survey which sampled the view of 197,000 polling station executives (PSEs) across the country projected the veep as the most preferred candidate to lead the party.

“The most preferred candidate for the NPP’s flagbearer position among PSEs is Dr Mahamudu Bawumia leading in all 16 regions…. The closest contenders to Dr Bawumia are Alan Kyerematen and Kennedy Agyapong respectively."

90% of respondents in survey say a candidate's religious affiliation does not matter

90% of the delegates believe that a candidate's religious affiliation is irrelevant to them when choosing a flagbearer. Other socio-demographic characteristics that are likely to affect the outcome of the NPP's presidential candidate election were also examined throughout the month-long poll.

Netizens have been reacting to the projection, some of which have been compiled by YEN.com.gh.

@smtmarbell

If he has solutions to current economic challenges in the country,the time to show up is now and not this already made survey to make him look good in the eyes of the public.

@Solomonaggrey12

With his poor economic performance, how can he lead the entire country. He and Nana Addo have nothing better to offer the good people of Ghana.

Owusu Bempah predicts Alan Cash will emerge victorious in NPP flagbearership race

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the founder and leader of the Glorious Word Power Ministry International, Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah, had prophesied that Alan Kyerematen will emerge victorious in the NPP’s flagbearer race.

According to ‘The Nation’s Prophet,’ the former minister of trade and industry, has already won God’s heart ahead of the governing party’s flagbearership elections later this year.

