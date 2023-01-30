The NDC National Chairman Johnson Asiedu Nketia recently gave yet another justification for changing Haruna Iddrisu, Muntaka Mubaraka and James Avedzi as leaders of the party in Parliament

He said they were changed because of the growing animosity between them and the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin

Asiedu Nketia said the NDC needed leaders in Parliament who could work cordially with the Speaker for the party's advantage

Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) Johnson Asiedu Nketia has given another reason for the party's sudden changes to its leadership in Parliament.

The newly elected party chairman had explained earlier that executives decided to change, Haruna Iddrisu as Minority Leader, Muntaka Mubarak as Minority chief whip and James Klutse Avedzi, Deputy Minority Leader as part of a strategy to guarantee victory for the party in 2024.

Asiedu Nketia explained amid a furore by party affiliates over the changes that have been described as a coup that Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, for instance, replaced Haruna Iddrisu because of his expertise in finance and economy.

He said Dr Forson could better organise the NDC to debate the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) when debates on the country's economy come up. To him, the economy will dominate parliamentary debates in the lead-up to the next general elections.

However, during a recent comment on the issue in London Asiedu Nketia backed the controversial decision with yet another explanation.

How Asiedu Nketia dragged Speaker Bagbin into the parliamentary changes controversy

Johnson Asiedu Nketia said party executives had identified that there is unfavourable animosity building up between the Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin and the NDC leadership in Parliament.

He said it was not wise for the party to push and successfully elect a Speaker affiliated with the NDC but still fail to establish a cordial relationship with him.

"Why did we struggle to get an NDC person elected as the Speaker of Parliament? There are certainly some advantages and those advantages can be tapped into when your leadership is cooperating with the Speaker,” he said.

He made the comment when he addressed the UK/Ireland chapters of the NDC UK. He had accompanied former president John Mahama for an event at the London-based Chatham House.

NDC divided over parliamentary leadership shake-up

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported in a separate story that some NDC members of Parliament have formally communicated their opposition to the changes the party has made to its leadership in Parliament.

Cletus Avoka, MP for Zebilla East, who addressed a press conference on January 26, 2023, said there could be dire consequences if the party fails to suspend the decision to change Haruna Iddrisu, Muntaka Mubarak and Klutse Avedzi.

He wants the party to consult further on the changes it intends to make to the party's leadership in Parliament to ensure unity.

