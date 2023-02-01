Ken Agyapong has said he is innocent of the murder of undercover journalist, Ahmed Hussein-Suale

The presidential hopeful and NPP legislator said on Good Evening Ghana on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, that to prove his innocence he will compel the security agencies to get the bottom of the journalist's murder

Ken Agyapong was blamed for the murder of the journalist because he had previously threatened him on TV

Presidential hopeful Kennedy Agyapong has vowed to find the murderers of undercover journalist Ahmed-Hussein Suale if Ghanaians give him the nod to become president.

The flagbearer hopeful of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) and Member of Parliament for Assin Central said although he was opposed to the modus operandi of the journalist, he has no hand in his gruesome murder.

"If I am elected today, whether the case is dead or not, I will bring it back," he said on Good Evening Ghana, a late-night current affairs programme on Tuesday, January 31, 2023.

Police invited Ken Agyapong for questioning in 2019 shortly after the murder of the investigative journalist who was a member of the renowned Tiger Eye Private Investigations and founded by Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

Unidentified gunmen shot and killed Hussein-Suale through his car window while he was driving home. His death gripped the public and raised questions about the safety of journalists in Ghana.

Ken Agyapong blamed for Hussein-Suale's murder

Agyapong was a key suspect in the murder of Hussein-Suale because he had previously made threats against the journalist on his TV station, Net2 TV.

Husein-Suale had been a key figure in a ground-breaking investigation into corruption at the Ghana Football Association at the time.

Ken Agyapong has always opposed the activities of Tiger Eye PI because he said the undercover journalists were corrupt people who hid behind the tag of journalism to carry out heinous crimes for their selfish gains.

Hussein-Suale had been a key figure in a ground-breaking investigation into corruption at the Ghana Football Association at the time.n Agyapong reiterated his belief that the leader of Tiger Eye PI, Anas Aremeyaw Anas, should be the prime suspect in the murder of Husssein-Suale.

He said he suspects Anas for the murder of Hussein-Suale because of his reaction after his colleague was murdered.

"He didn’t show remorse," he said.

Ken Agyapong says he's innocent of the murder of Hussein-Suale

Ken Agyapong stressed on Good Evening Ghana that both local and foreign law enforcement agencies have investigated him over the murder of Ahmed Hussein-Suale but have cleared him of any wrongdoing.

"Anas reported me to the US government and when I got to Houston, they stopped me for about seven hours. And after they did their investigation…they said ‘go'", he said.

He said the Ghana police have also done their investigations and found him innocent of the murder of the journalist.

"Are you saying they are not competent?" he quizzed.

"What I will do if I become president is tell the police and the security agencies: ‘go and investigate the murder. Get to the bottom’," he stressed.

Ken Agyapong says Ghana will feed Africa if he becomes president

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported in a separate story that the Assin Central MP rallied Ghanaians to give him the nod as president of Ghana two weeks ago.

He said he will focus strongly on the Agriculture sector.

According to Ghana can use farming to sustain the economy and feed the whole of Africa.

