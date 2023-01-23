Ken Agyapong on Sunday, January 22, 2023 visited the Glorious Word Power Ministry International as part of his presidential campaign

He asked the congregation to pray for him and support his dream to lead the NPP in the 2024 presidential election

He also donated GH¢50,000 cash to the church founded by Rev Isaac Owusu Bempah after sharing a powerful sermon about how God make a king out of the lowest member of a society

Maverick politician and presidential hopeful Kennedy Agyapong has visited the church of popular prophet, Rev Isaac Owusu Bempah, with a cash donation and a short but powerful sermon.

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) lawmaker for Assin Central visited the church to announce his intention to contest the party's upcoming presidential primaries.

After sharing a Bible passage about God how can use the lowest person in a community to rescue an entire society, he said he remains convinced that his desire to become Ghana's next president is divine.

Addressing the packed church auditorium of the Glorious Word Power Ministry International in Twi on Sunday, January 22, 2023, he said the following:

"I’m going to contest the NPP flagbearer race, and looking at the people I will be contesting with, you realise that I am the underdog. But out of the strong sons of Jesse, the prophet Samuel said David was the one who was going to be the King of Israel … pray for me. No matter the situation we are in today, Ken Agyapong as president will make a difference," he assured.

Below is a short clip of Ken Agyapong's visit and sermon at Owusu Bempah's church:

He also slammed many fake prophets that have popped up and praised Isaac Owusu Bempah as a true prophet of God.

