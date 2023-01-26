Cassiel Ato Forson has spoken for the first time since being announced as Minority Leader in a surprise move

He expressed his appreciation to the NDC for the honour done him by the appointment in a post on Facebook on January 26, 2023

He also disclosed that has reached out to Haruna Iddrisu, whom he replaced, and commended him for his stewardship

Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, who was recently appointed Minority Leader in a surprise move by the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), has spoken for the first time.

In a post on Facebook, the lawmaker for Ajumako Enyan Esiam said he will do well to meet the expectations of the party for having confidence in his ability.

"I have held fruitful and positive conversations with my senior brother Hon. Haruna Iddrisu. I commend him for his admirable stewardship when he was granted the opportunity by our party's leadership," he disclosed in the short statement on his Facebook page.

He also said he was honoured and humbled by the appointment.

"As leader, it will be my duty to represent our collective goals with unwavering dedication and high integrity," he promised.

NDC 'coup' brings Ato Forson to power as Minority Leader

YEN.com.gh reported in an earlier story that NDC, largest opposition party, announced a surprise shake-up in its Minority leadership in Parliament on Tuesday, January 24, 2023.

The Ranking Member of the Finance Committee, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson took over Haruna Iddrisu as the new leader of the NDC caucus.

Other significant changes included Alhaji Muntaka Mubarak, Minority Chief whip, who was replaced by Adaklu MP, Governs Kwame Agbodza.

Asiedu Nketia explains shake-up in NDC parliamentary leadership

Meanwhile, NDC chairman Johnson Asiedu Nketia has explained that the party decided to reshuffle its leadership in Parliament as part of a strategy to secure victory in 2024.

The NDC chairman said Dr Cassiel Ato Forson has been chosen to replace Haruna Iddrisu to enable the party face the NPP when it comes to arguments on the economy on the floor of the House.

Speaking on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, he dismissed suggestions that the party executives have a malicious intent in the decision to reshuffle the Minority leadership.

