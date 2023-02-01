A former Member of Parliament for Mampong is touting his unifying skills to help the NPP ‘break the 8’

This comes after Francis Addai-Nimoh officially declared his intention to contest the NPP’s flagbearership on Wednesday, February 1, 2023

Addai-Nimoh joins the race which already has the likes of vice president Dr Bawumia, Alan Kyerematen, and Kennedy Agyapong among others

Francis Addai-Nimoh, a former Member of Parliament for Mampong in the Ashanti Region, has officially announced his intention to contest for the flagbearership position of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).

According to him, he remains the party’s best bet to ‘break the 8’ since he’s a unifier.

Francis Addai-Nimoh and the NPP's flag Image Credit: Francis Addai-Nimoh

Source: Facebook

Addai-Nimoh calls for unity in NPP

Announcing his flagbearership bid at a press conference on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, Addai-Nimoh called for unity in the party to enable it to make history by being the first to break the eight-year political cycle jinx.

“A fractured NPP cannot win in 2024. It is, therefore, critical for all members to choose a candidate who is a relentless unifier.”

Addai-Nimoh sad at factionalism in NPP

Explaining in detail what his strengths are, the former MP said he’s not aligned with any faction of the party and expressed sadness at the factionalism.

He said the situation is disheartening and added that it has the tendency to negatively affect the NPP's chances in the 2024 presidential and parliamentary elections.

Addai-Nimoh joins the race for the NPP’s presidential slot and is expected to face stiff competition from Alan Kyerematen, vice president Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and Assin Central MP, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong.

The rest of the contenders include Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, Joe Ghartey, Dr Kofi Konadu Apraku and Kwabena Agyapong.

Source: YEN.com.gh