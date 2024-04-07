Spokesperson of the developers of the building project, Kofi Asamoah, clarified that the true owners of lands as directed by a supreme court judgment are the Tuaka family and Accra Boy family

According to reports, the beautiful structure was pulled down earlier on April 7, 2024, by "powers that be"

Mr Asamoah dropped more details in a video which has stirred conversations online

Kennedy Agyapong Junior, the son of Ghanaian politician Kennedy Agyapong, alleged in a video he shared on his Snapchat account on April 7, 2024, that the brother of Second Lady Samira Bawumia had demolished his uncle's 10 building at East Legon.

However, according to reports, the beautiful structure was pulled down earlier on April 7, 2024, by "powers that be".

Truth behind the demolition of the buildings

A spokesman for the developers, Kofi Asamoah narrated that the true owners of lands as directed by a supreme court judgment are the Tuaka family and Accra Boy family. However, the Tuaka family had a greater portion of that parcel of land.

Mr Asamoah said that his boss has bought the land from the Tuaka family but later on, Accra Boy family also showed up to lay claim to same and so to avoid any frustration in litigation the businessman paid off Accra Boy family too for the same land he had bought from the Tuaka family and proceeded to develop his property.

“We were busy developing the land, then a company called Winchester files a suite at a Tema High Court against us and then another group also files a case at Accra High court over same. Whilst we are at it, suddenly a certain Hajia shows up with a judgment from a circuit court in Adenta to possess the land. So then we quickly filed for stay of execution and put in our application for appeal too and duly served Hajia and her lawyers”, he stated.

He said that while they were waiting for the circuit court to deal with the appeal brought before it, they heard that Hajia and her group had sought permit from the Adenta Municipal Assembly to demolish the building on Thursday, April4, 2024.

"So when we got wind of it we quickly mobilized ourselves and called in the police too to assist. They had actually packed a payloader with a bulldozer on it at a vantage point close to our buildings and were just ready to move in but for our alertness they couldn’t venture,” he said.

Below is a video of the plush residence that was pulled down to a rubble.

