John Dramani Mahama, the former President, has charged Ghanaians not to lose hope in the country.

According to him, it is of utmost importance if people look forward to the future hope than despair at the current challenges.

L-R: Former President John Mahama and a section of Ghanaians Image Credit: @JDMahama

General Hardships In Ghanaian Economy Have Led To Agitations

This admonishing is coming at a time the country is reeling under an economic crisis which has culminated in the country’s return to the IMF for an economic bailout.

The general hardships in the economy have led to agitations and uncertainties among a section of the populace.

Mahama Urges Ghanaians To Be Optimistic; Says Better Days Ahead

Taking to his Twitter handle, the 2020 flagbearer of the largest opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) urged Ghanaians to be optimistic about better days ahead.

“I encourage you not to lose hope in Ghana and Africa because it is far more useful to look forward to the future with hope than to brood over the present with despair. I am an eternal believer in the potential and positive energies of Africa and her youth,” he said.

The post has elicited some reactions from netizens some of which have been compiled by YEN.com.gh.

@__sameGod

U the political leaders and various traditional leaders of Ghana and African at large have made the future of this continent so much blur for we the youth….and it’s not funny anymore

@j_badonde

"Whatever the mind of a faithful man can conceive, it can achieve"- Napoleon Hill @JDMahama Faithful Ghanains are at your support and I believe what you can do.

@edk_adiku

Thank you for the encouraging words,I intend living the country. I am a M& E specialist with Masters in Public Health informatics with 12 years experience. Sincerely ,I feel am wasting my skills in Ghana,but with ur encouragement I will reconsider my decision

@IamkwakuMed

We all go japa (travel) because the way this country is moving No leader can change it We are moving from poor to poorer each day and night

Kwame Pianim Declares Ghana Bankrupt Due To Ofori-Atta's Bad Policies; Says Ghanaians Will Suffer For 30 Years

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a founding father of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwame Pianim had painted a gloomy image of the economy saying it is in a state of bankruptcy as a result of the bad economic policies by the finance minister, Ken Ofori-Atta.

According to the renowned economist, the current mess will plunge Ghanaians into massive suffering for the next thirty to forty years.

Source: YEN.com.gh