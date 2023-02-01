President Nana Akufo-Addo has announced the appointment of Ignatius Baffour-Awuah as the minister for pensions

The appointment which is in accordance with section 211 of the National Pensions Acr 2008 and which takes immediate effect was done on Monday, January 30, 2023

It’s unclear whether the appointment is a new portfolio or has been added to the workload at the ministry of employment and labour relations

The minister for employment and labour relations, Ignatius Baffour-Awuah has been designated the minister in charge of pensions in the country.

In a letter addressed to the minister dated Monday, January 30, 2023, the president said the decision was based on section 211 of the National Pensions Act 2008 (ACT 766).

L-R: President Nana Akufo-Addo and the designated Minister for Pensions, Ignatius Baffour-Awuah Image Credit: @radiotamale

Source: Facebook

In this vein, Baffour-Awuah will be in charge of steering the affairs of the National Pensions Regulatory Authority (NPRA) and the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) with immediate effect.

It's unclear whether the appointment is a new portfolio or has been added to the workload at the ministry of employment and labour relations but netizens have been sharing their thoughts on it, some of which have been sampled by YEN.com.gh.

@IceprinceJoshua

ah. What’s this ?

@Nana95410564

Nothing pains than trying to wake someone who is pretending to sleep.

@iam_kakra

Herrh Ghana we are finished

@sirbrian11

Hon. Ignatius Baffour Awuah has not been appointed to a new Ministry. He is still the Minister for Employment and Labour Relations. What has happened is, Pension which should ordinarily be under his ministry has formally been sent under his ministry. It is not a new portfolio.

@Manfriday22

Government may not find you a job and yet can take your investment. What a country

@nelson919_nels

Another avenue for looting, heyyyyy Addo your name will appear the Guinness book of records

