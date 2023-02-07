Nana Akufo-Addo has quickly filled the vacancy left by the resignations that have hit his administration in recent times

He has appointed KT Hammond to take over from Alan Kyerematen at the trade ministry

He has also appointed Byran Acheampong to take over from Owusu Afriyie Akoto at the agric ministry in a new list presented to Parliament awaiting vetting

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has finally announced his much-awaited changes to his ministerial appointments.

YEN.com.gh sources at the Jubilee House explain that the president officially approved the changes to his government on Tuesday, February 7, 2023.

Adansi Asokwa MP Kobina Tahiru Hammond has been made the minister-designate for Trade and Industry while Byran Acheampong has been appointed as minister-designate for Food and Agriculture.

L-R: KT Hammond, Stephen Asamoah Boateng and Bryan Acheampong.

Source: UGC

KT Hammond will be assisted by Dr Stephen Amoah who has been appointed deputy minister-designate for trade and industry.

Also, the new minister-designate for Chieftaincy and Culture has been confirmed as Stephen Asamoah Boateng.

Mohammed Amin Adam goes to the Ministry of Finance as minister of state designate.

Also, Osei Bonsu Amoah is the minister of state designate in charge of Local Government and Rural Development.

The new appointees would be vetted by the Parliament before they take office.

In the last couple of weeks, Akufo-Addo's administration has been hit by massive resignations. Some of the appointees have resigned to pursue their presidential ambitions while others have resigned without a clearly stated reason.

Alan resigns as trade minister to pursue presidential ambition

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported in a separate story that Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen resigned in early January 2023 to pursue his dream to become the next president of Ghana.

The trade minister tendered his resignation on Thursday, January 5, 2023, but the news broke a day after.

Alan Kyerematen is one of the top NPP members nursing a presidential ambition.

Owusu Afriyie Akoto resigns as agric minister

Also, about one week after Alan Kyerematen's resignation, then agric minister Owusu Afriyie Akoto also resigned from Nana Akufo-Addo's government.

The oft-criticised minister resigned on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, to focus on his presidential ambitions.

He is remembered for his bold but controversial decision to sell foodstuffs at an affordable price at the forecourt of the agric ministry.

