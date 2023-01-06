Trade minister Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen has resigned from government, according to reports

The trade minister reportedly tendered in his resignation on Thursday, January 5, 2023 but the news broke on Friday

There reasons for Alan Kyerematen surprise resignation are not yet clear, but he is one of top NPP members nursing a presidential ambition

News trickling in suggests that minister for trade and industry Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen has resigned from government.

Reports sighted by YEN.com.gh early Friday, January 6, 2023 say the minister presented his resignation letter to president Nana Akufo-Addo on Thursday, January 5, 2023.

The reason for his sudden resignation is not yet known.

Alan Cash, as he is popularly called, is one of the key contenders for the race to become the flagbearer of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP). Vice president Dr Mahamudu Bawumia is the key contender.

Alan Kyerematen has a deep experience in international trade, international public policy, enterprise development, politics and diplomacy.

As trade minister, he championed efforts that led international car manufacturers like Volkswagen, Toyota-Suzuki and Nissan to set up assembling plants in Ghana.

Also, under John Kufuor’s administration as trade minister, Alan Kyerematen led the design, development and implementation of innovative programmes and special initiatives that created strategic pillars of growth for the Ghanaian economy.

Alan Kyerematen played a key role in shaping Africa’s Trade Policy agenda in the WTO Multilateral Negotiations and the EU-ACP Economic Partnership Agreement Negotiations.

He was one of the lead negotiators for Africa in the WTO Ministerial Conference in Cancun in 2003, and also participated in the high-level “Green Room” consultations during the Hong Kong WTO Conference in December 2005.

