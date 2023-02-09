Haruna Iddrisu has rejected a seat offered to him by the Minority and has opted to sit on the Majority side

He sat in the seat of second deputy Speaker Joseph Osei Owusu who had taken the place of the Speaker, Alban Bagbin at the time

Haruna Iddrisu explained that the seat offered to him by the Minority belonged to Collins Dauda, his senior, so he could not take it

Former Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu has opted to sit among the Majority caucus in Parliament after rejecting a seat offered by the Minority.

In what is an unprecedented turn of events in Parliament following his surprise ousting as Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu on Thursday, February 9, 2023, sat in the seat of Joseph Osei Owusu, the second deputy speaker, who was sitting in the Speaker's chair.

The Tamale South lawmaker for the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) told his surprised colleagues in the chamber that he has joined the Majority caucus because the new seat he was offered on the Minority side belonged to an elderly MP.

Addressing the second deputy Speaker who was sitting in for the substantive Speaker Alban Bagbin, he made the following comments:

"Mr Speaker, forgive me if I had to assume your chair, there was whether I should take over from Collins Dauda and I told them that Collins is senior by age and I am somebody who is well trained at home so any other chair is acceptable to me, I am still the elected Member of Parliament for Tamale South.”

Because the experienced NDC MP could have taken another seat temporarily on the Minority side, his action comes across as a signal to the party that he may take far-reaching actions in response to how he was yanked from his seat as Minority Leader.

Dr Cassiel Ato Forson takes over as Minority leader

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported in a previous story that the largest opposition NDC announced a major shake-up in its Minority Leadership in Parliament last month.

The Ranking Member of the Finance Committee Dr Cassiel Ato Forson takes over as the new leader of the NDC caucus in Parliament.

He replaced Haruna Iddrisu with other significant changes including Alhaji Muntaka Mubarak who has been replaced by Adaklu MP, Governs Kwame Agbodza.

