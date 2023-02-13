Nana Akufo-Addo has said he is hopeful that Almighty God will bless his efforts to revive Ghana's troubled economy

Speaking at an event organised by the Anglican Church on Sunday, February 12, 2023, the president said his introducing policies that can return Ghana's economy to the three years before Covid-19 and the Russia-Ukraine war

The president also commended the Anglican Church for preaching love and cheerful giving

The president told leaders of the Anglican Church on Sunday, February 12, 2023, that he is determined to solve the challenges the country has faced since COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine war.

“With the help of Almighty God, and backed by a sense of determination, hard work and collective sacrifices on our part, I am confident that we will successfully confront the difficulties, bring relief to the Ghanaian people, and return the economy back to the high rates of growth that characterised the management of our economy in the three years preceding the COVID outbreak in 2020 and the Russian invasion of Ukraine," the president said.

The president made the comments when he spoke at the 18th Consultative Council Meeting on Sunday.

Nana Akufo-Addo also commended the Anglican Church as a good example of a church that promotes love and cheerful giving.

He said the government will partner with the church to implement initiatives that are in line with the directive principles of state policy. The president is confident this will promote efforts to move the country forward.

He said the government is implementing a number of policy measures to revive the economy, promising that "sooner rather than later, we shall overcome."

Churches urge Akufo-Addo to cut down on expenditure

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported in a separate story that Nana Akufo-Addo has been advised to cut down the size of his government and expenditure immediately.

The Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council (GPCC) has said in a statement issued on Thursday, February 9, 2023, that a downsized government would make people trust in the ongoing process to bring the economy back to life.

The contents of the statement by the GPCC are similar to one released by the Ghana Catholic Bishops Conference.

