A former campaign manager of the largest opposition NDC has picked presidential nomination forms on behalf of John Mahama

Mahama, who was the party’s 2020 flagbearer, formally declared his bid on Tuesday, February 22, 2023, in a meeting with the minority caucus in parliament

Prof. Joshua Alabi, who picked up the forms hours after the forms were opened on Wednesday, February 22, 2023, was escorted by some NDC regional chairmen

Former president John Dramani Mahama has made good his intention of seeking another shot at the country’s presidency.

The former president, who has kept his ambition close to his chest, let the cat out of the bag on Tuesday, February 21, 2023, following a meeting with the minority caucus in parliament.

L-R: Former president Mahama and Prof Joshua Alabi picking the nomination forms on Mahama's behalf Image Credit: @primanewsghana @JDMahama

Source: Facebook

Mahama meets NDC MPs

In the meeting, he formally declared his intention to seek the high office of the land again when the largest opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) opened nominations.

On Wednesday morning, February 22, 2023, that intention was realized when a former campaign manager of the party, Prof. Joshua Alabi, in the company of some NDC Regional Chairmen, stormed the Asylum Down headquarters to pick up the presidential nomination forms on his behalf.

Suhuyini admonishes Duffuor, Bonsu to shelve presidential ambitions

Speaking in an exclusive interview with YEN.com.gh moments after the move, the member of parliament for Tamale North, Alhassan Sayibu Suhuyini, said all members of parliament from the opposition NDC are resolute and solidly behind the former president’s ambition and have pledged their support to him.

He thus counselled the former governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr Kwabena Duffuor and former Kumasi mayor, Kojo Bonsu, and other potential contenders to shun those intentions.

“Dr Duffour, Kojo Bonsu, and other contenders should allow us to focus on rescuing this country with former president Mahama. Dr Duffuor's contribution to the country and to NDC cannot be swept under the carpet. Branding guru Kojo Bonsu also did a fantastic job when he was the mayor of Kumasi in terms of marketing the party, but this is not their time," he said.

Survey tips Mahama to win next presidential elections

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a new survey had tipped John Mahama and the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) to win the 2024 presidential elections.

The survey by Global Info Analytics disclosed that results from possible voters in the next elections showed that Mr Mahama is favoured more than vice president Dr Mahamudu Bawumia by 29%.

The pollster explained that results were obtained from a random simulation for all 275 constituencies and from a sample size of 5,661 respondents.

