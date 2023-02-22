Kwabena Agyepong has said he had been under the impression that the National Cathedral project would be privately funded until the government started dipping its hands into state coffers to fund it

The former General Secretary of the governing NPP said it is wrong for the state to be funding the controversial $400 million project under the prevailing economic conditions

The presidential hopeful said on Tuesday, February 21, 2023, during an interview that Nana Akufo-Addo should appeal to Christians in Ghana and elsewhere to contribute towards the project because they have been doing that for centuries

A former General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Kwabena Agyei Agyepong has said Nana Akufo-Addo's decision to construct the National Cathedral with state funds is problematic.

The presidential hopeful said in an interview recently that he had always thought the project would be privately funded by adherents of the Christian faith.

“We are stressed enough, dealing with the difficulties that we are facing," Agyepong told Joy News on Tuesday, February 21, 2023.

The controversial National Cathedral project is estimated to cost around $400 million and would be a mega edifice covering nine acres of land.

The president said it would serve both spiritual and economic purposes when completed.

According to Adjaye Associates, the architects, the National Cathedral will house a series of chapels, a baptistery, a 5000-seat two-level auditorium, a grand central hall, a music school, choir rehearsal, an art gallery, a shop and multi-use spaces.

Christians can build their own cathedral

The experienced politician and Engineer said when president Nana Akufo-Addo first announced the bold project, he thought the president was going to appeal to Christians in Ghana and elsewhere to contribute towards its construction.

"I think that if the president calls on us Christians, we can make contributions so that we don’t need to take money out of our budget," he stressed.

He said for centuries Christians have built their own cathedrals to glorify God.

He said just like the Muslims built the National Mosque with their own funds, Christians in Ghana must do the same.

He said if the president calls on the adherents of the Christian faith to contribute towards the construction of the National Cathedral, they will respond favourably.

Minority blocks GH¢80 Million funding for Cathedral project

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported in a separate story that Minority MPs in December 2022 blocked the allocation of GH¢80 million for the controversial National Cathedral project.

The Trade and Industry Committee voted against the allocation for the cathedral project by an 11 to 10 majority decision.

Minority MPs say the country does not need such a cash-demanding project considering its current economic situation.

