The opposition National Democratic Congress has suspended parliamentary primaries in 27 constituencies

In two separate press releases on February 21 and 22, General Secretary Fiifi Kwettey said the decision was taken by the Functional Executive Committee of the party but did not explain the reason

The party will on May 13, 2023, hold parliamentary primaries to elect representatives for the inter-party elections in 2024

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) suspended parliamentary primaries in 27 constituencies ahead of the elections on May 13, 2023.

General Secretary Fiifi Kwettey did not give any reasons for the suspensions in two separate releases on February 21 and 22, 2023.

NDC supporters in a festive mood at previous party functions. Source: Facebook/@OfficialNDCGhana

Source: Facebook

"The National Democratic Congress wishes to announce...that all is set for the opening of nominations for the election of its Presidential candidate and Parliamentary Candidates for the 2024 General Elections.

"As such, effective, midnight of 22nd February, 2023, Nomination Forms for Parliamentary Candidates will be accessible to all persons for purchase on the official website of the party; www.ghanandc.com," portions of the press statement said.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

The General Secretary explained in the statement that the decision to suspend the parliamentary primaries in 27 constituencies was taken by the Functional Executive Committee (FEC).

The first list contained 23 constituencies but on Wednesday, February 22, four new constituencies were added to the suspension list.

Here are the 27 constituencies where the opposition has suspended the parliamentary primaries in alphabetical order:

Adansi Asokwa Afram Plains South Ahafo Ano North Ahafo Ano South West (Aduagyman) Akontombra Akwatia Amasaman Amenfi East Asante Akim Central Assin North Ayawaso Central Ayensuano Binduri Bosome Freho Efutu Evalue Gwira Fomena Gomoa Central Gomoa East Manhyia South Manso Adubia Odododiodio Offinso North Pusiga Sekyere Afram Plains Subin Tarkwa Nsuaem

The NDC released another statement on February 22, 2023, announcing suspensions in 4 more constituencies.

Source: UGC

Mahama declares intention to contest for presidency

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported in a separate story that former president John Mahama has declared his intention to contest for the flagbearer position of the NDC in the upcoming primaries.

The announcement comes after a crunch meeting with the minority caucus of parliament on Tuesday, February 21, 2023, in which all the NDC MPs backed his bid.

The former president is expected to in the coming days make the news public and will face stiff competition from Dr Kwabena Duffuor and Kojo Bonsu.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh