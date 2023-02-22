Dr Kwabena Duffuor has asked president Nana Akufo-Addo to move beyond the DDEP and implement some real solutions to Ghana's economic challenges

Dr Duffuor said at a media event on Monday, February 20, 2023, that the president must reform free SHS, dissolve his economic management tea and cut spending by reducing the size of his government and borrowing

The NDC flagbearer hopeful is also scheduled to pick nominations forms on Thursday, February 23, 2023, to contest the presidential primaries on May 13

A former finance minister Dr Kwabena Duffuor has preferred some ideas he believes president Nana Akufo-Addo can implement to save Ghana from the current debilitating economic crisis.

Speaking to some selected members of the media at his think tank, the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) he said the Domestic Debt Exchange (DDE) programme, must be complemented by certain key decisions if Ghana's economic challenges would be weathered.

Dr Kwabena Duffuor is an NDC flagbearer hopeful.

The NDC flagbearer hopeful wants Akufo-Addo to, for instance, cut spending by reducing the size of his government, bring in fresh people to manage the troubled economy and reform the money-guzzling Free Senior High School (SHS) policy.

"You cannot use the debt exchange programme to bring about economic recovery if you do not link it up to a drastic drop in inflation, bank lending rates and the size of the government,” he pointed out on Monday, February 20, 2023.

On free SHS, he said there was a need to implement reforms that will allow willing and able parents to take up the cost of educating their children.

Dr Duffuor picks nomination forms on Thursday, February 23

Meanwhile, the former Governor of the Bank of Ghana would be picking presidential nomination forms to contest the presidential primaries of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) on Thursday, February 23, 2023.

Already, former president John Mahama's campaign has picked up nomination forms to contest the presidential primaries scheduled for May 13, 2023.

Dr Duffuor and John Mahama are two key contenders for the NDC flagbearer contest, although many analysts say Mahama has a slight edge.

Ofori-Atta, Bawumia the rest of the economic management team have failed

YEN.com.gh reported in a separate story that Dr Kwabena Duffuor said the fact that managing an economy is a genuinely difficult job does not absolve finance minister Ken Ofori-Atta from his poor management of the Ghanaian economy.

He told journalists on Monday, February 20 that the finance minister should not be the only person taking the flak for the current economic crisis but the entire Economic Management Team.

The NDC flagbearer aspirant wants the entire team to be dissolved for incompetence, stressing that the team won't be able to solve the economic crisis it created in the first place.

