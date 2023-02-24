A former bank of Ghana governor has promised to turn around the fortunes of the economy when voted as president

Dr Kwabena Duffuor says he can address the current economic challenges within two years after his election

Dr Duffuor, who is gunning to be the NDC's flagbearer, is expected to face stiff competition from former president Mahama, Kojo Bonsu and a businessman, Ernest Kwaku Kobeah

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Dr Kwabena Duffuor, who is eyeing the largest opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer slot, has been outlining his vision for the country when voted president.

According to the former governor of the bank of Ghana, the current economic crisis will become a thing of the past when elected president.

A picture collage of former bank of Ghana governor, Dr Kwabena Duffuor and the NDC's flag Image Credit: @DrKwabenaDuffuor

Source: Facebook

Economic crisis will be over when I'm elected president - Duffuor

He says the dwindling economy will see a massive recovery if given the nod to steer the country's affairs.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Speaking to the media after receiving nomination forms picked on his behalf on Thursday, February 23, 2023, Dr Duffuor accused the Akufo-Addo-led government of running down the economy and promised to revive it when elected president.

"The place for the eagle is not the land but the sky. The eagle will soar again; Ghana will soar again. Our government, if voted for, will bring the economy back within two years. The first year will be a resurrection year, and the second year will be a complete recovery in 2025," he said.

NDC to elect presidential and parliamentary elections on May 13

The NDC will go to the polls on Saturday, May 13, 2023, to elect its presidential and parliamentary candidates for the 2024 general elections.

Dr Duffuor, who is gunning to be the NDC's flagbearer, is expected to face stiff competition from former president John Dramani Mahama, former KMA Kojo Bonsu and a businessman, Ernest Kwaku Kobeah.

Alabi, NDC Chairmen pick nomination forms for Mahama

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that former president Mahama had made good his intention of seeking another shot at the country’s presidency.

The former president, who has kept his ambition close to his chest, let the cat out of the bag on Tuesday, February 21, 2023, following a meeting with the minority caucus in parliament.

On Wednesday morning, February 22, 2023, that intention was realized when a former campaign manager of the party, Prof. Joshua Alabi, in the company of some NDC Regional Chairmen, stormed the Asylum Down headquarters to pick up the presidential nomination forms on his behalf.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh