The governing NPP says it is unperturbed about Mahama’s decision to seek another shot at the presidency

The party says the former president, who they have beaten on two occasions, has no solution to Ghana’s current economic woes

This comes after Mahama picked up presidential nomination forms to contest on the NDC’s ticket for the 2024 polls

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has rubbished former president John Dramani Mahama’s decision to contest the 2024 presidential and parliamentary elections.

According to the director of communications Richard Ahiagbah, the NPP is not worried about the decision of the former president to seek another shot at the presidency.

L-R: Director of Communications of NPP Richard Ahiagbah and former president John Dramani Mahama Image Credit: @citi973 @JDMahama

Source: Facebook

NPP not scared about Mahama - Ahiagbah

Richard said the party is not scared about the prospects of Mahama since he has no superior track record during his tenure as president.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Addressing the media in Accra on Wednesday, February 23, 2023, Richard said the NPP will again beat Mahama and win the 2024 polls election.

“We have beaten him twice, so you conclude for yourself if we are afraid of him. It is all mathematical, and we have defeated him twice. He is even afraid to plainly declare whether he is going to contest or not. We are ready for him.”

He added that the party is currently saddled with ways to improve the Ghanaian economy and is not perturbed about Mahama, who has no solution to the current economic crisis.

Alabi, NDC Chairmen, pick forms for Mahama

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the 2020 flagbearer of the largest opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) had made good his intention of seeking another shot at the country’s presidency.

The former president, who kept his ambition close to his chest, let the cat out of the bag on Tuesday, February 21, 2023, following a meeting with the minority caucus in parliament.

On Wednesday morning, February 22, 2023, that intention was realized when a former campaign manager of the party, Prof. Joshua Alabi, in the company of some NDC Regional Chairmen, stormed the Asylum Down headquarters to pick up the presidential nomination forms on his behalf.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh