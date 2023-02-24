The member of parliament for Subin in the Ashanti Region has reiterated demands for the Finance Minister to be sacked

Eugene Boakye Antwi said Ken Ofori-Atta should be relieved from his duties after the successful completion of the negotiations for an IMF deal

The NPP MP is part of a group of MPs from the majority caucus who spearheaded the 'Ken must go' agenda

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Eugene Boakye Antwi, the member of parliament for Subin in the Ashanti Region, has reignited calls for the finance minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, to be shown the exit.

The MP is part of a group of members from the majority caucus clamouring for the embattled minister to be sacked from office for superintending the current economic crisis.

L-R: Member of Parliament for Subin, Eugene Boakye Antwi and Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta Image Credit: @annie.ampofo @Parliament.of.Ghana

Source: Facebook

Ofori-Atta should leave after IMF deal - Subin MP

Speaking to Accra-based Joy News, Eugene issued new timelines for the minister to leave the scene, saying it should be done after the successful completion of the negotiations for an IMF bailout.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

He added that since the economy will be a deciding factor in the 2024 elections, sacking the minister will give the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) a fair chance at winning.

Time up for Ofori-Atta to exit - Subin MP

On why he chose to reignite the sack demands, he said the current economic crisis is evidence of the minister's poor performance.

"Time has come for him [Finance Minister] to step aside. Based on his pronouncements and performance at the ministry, if we are able to press the right buttons between now and next year, we may have a fighting chance of salvaging our economy and taking a fight to the NDC. As it stands, things are not that great," he said.

The MP was part of a group of more than 90 NPP MPs who petitioned President Akufo-Addo to terminate the minister's appointment. However, they backed down on the demands for an immediate sack after the president convinced them to hold on until after the presentation of the 2023 and an IMF deal was concluded.

NPP MP appeals to other ‘rebel’ MPs to back down on Ofori-Atta sack demands

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Vincent Ekow Assafuah, the member of parliament for Old Tafo in the Ashanti Region, had called on his colleague MPs from the Majority caucus who joined him to champion the ‘Ken Must Go’ agenda to back down on their demands.

According to him, improvements in the country’s economic situation warrant the embattled finance minister staying in office to consolidate the gains.

He says just as he has softened his stance, his colleague MPs should do the same.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh