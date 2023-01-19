Ace radio and TV talk show host, Godsbrain Captain Smart says Ghanaians should brace themselves for more hardships

Captain Smart has revealed how the country will be plunged into a further mess if NPP retains power in 2024

He adds that just like the Biblical Judas, Mahama will win the 2024 elections and carry the mess of the Akufo-Addo-led government

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

The host of Accra-based Onua FM/TV, Godsbrain Captain Smart, has predicted more doom and gloom if the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) retains power in the 2024 general elections.

According to him, the country will be plunged into a further economic mess if Ghanaians vote for another NPP government.

Host of Onua FM/TV, Godsbrain Captain Smart Image Credit: @adom.captainsmart

Source: Facebook

NPP Will Plunge Ghanaians Into More Pain And Hardships If It Wins 2024 Polls - Captain Smart

Speaking on his morning show programme, Captain Smart said the level of pain and hardships that Ghanaians will be subjected to will be unimaginable should the party retain power.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The controversial on-air personality went a step further to predict victory for the largest opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) and former President John Dramani Mahama in the 2024 presidential and parliamentary elections.

Captain Smart: Radio/TV Host Says Just Like Biblical Judas, Mahama Will Carry Economic Mess of Akufo-Addo

He said just like the Biblical Judas, Mahama will win the next elections and carry the mess of the Akufo-Addo-led government.

“After John Mahama in 2024 that’s the end for NPP and NDC. Mahama will win the 2024 elections and there is nothing you can do about it. If we go for the NPP again we’ll suffer more than what we are going through now. Mahama will carry every mess created by Nana Addo just us a second Judas helped Jesus after he was betrayed by a Judas.”

The comments of Captain Smart have elicited interesting reactions from netizens, some of which have been compiled by YEN.com.gh.

Andrews Osei Bobei

I still regret voting for AKUFO Addo and his family and I still RENDER an apology to his excellency JONH Dramani Mahama to forgive him for voting against him I didn't know it will be worst like this and I promise it won't happen again never again...

Faustina Amissah

I have always maintained that President Mahama's coming back is ordained by God . Unless you have a spiritual eye

Stephen Kenneth Nakujah

Bra panyin can exaggerate too much! Anyways , We need no prophet or rocket scientist to tell us Mahama and ndc is winning power in 2024.

Sampson K Samini

Those that have sense and got visionary eyes have known that John Mahama and his NDC is better than Nana addo and his selfish and wicked npp. We are suffering under this npp more than what happened in 1983

Aneyoni D. Gundona

Good morning Apostle Smart!! God continue to bless and protect you

Alan Cash Does Not Contradict Himself Like Other Candidates; He’ll Beat John Mahama By 54% - Hopeson Adorye

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a leading member of the campaign team of Alan Kyerematen for President 2024, Hopeson Adorye, had indicated how the former Minister of Trade and Industry stands tall among all candidates desirous of leading the NPP in the 2024 general elections.

According to him, Mr Kyerematen is the only candidate among the lot who thinks carefully before speaking and doesn’t contradict himself when he speaks.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh