The trade and industry minister-designate, KT Hammond is trending moments after his appearance before parliament’s appointments committee

The Adansi-Asokwa MP was named as a replacement for Alan John Kwadwo Kyerematen who resigned to enable him to focus on his presidential ambitions

Among some of the highlights of his vetting was his disappointment in the importation of tripe popularly known as “yemuadie”

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Kobina Tahir Hammond, the trade and industry minister nominee is trending on social media after his appearance before the parliament’s appointment committee.

The Adansi-Asokwa MP was named as a replacement for Alan John Kwadwo Kyerematen who resigned to enable him to focus on his ambition to lead the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the 2024 general elections.

L-R: Trade and Industry minister Kobina Tahir Hammond and Chairman of the Appointment Committee, Joe Osei-Owusu Image Credit: @eudes.marie.5

Source: Facebook

The lawmaker who is known for his controversial stance on national issues was grilled on his understanding of the trade and industry terrain in the country.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

He answered questions on the country’s trade policy and lamented Ghana’s over-reliance on imported food products.

KT described the trend as worrying saying it has the propensity to further derail local production by indigenes.

Particularly, he expressed disappointment in the importation of tripe popularly known as “yemuadie” in Ghana.

“We are importing guts, bladders, and stomachs of animals to Ghana to complement our foods. And that alone totalled about 164,575,000 plus some hundreds of dollars. I thought this is a little bit of a scandal,” he said.

Moments after his vetting on Monday, February 20, 2023, KT dominated discussions on social media platforms some of which have been sampled by YEN.com.gh.

@EBEDMELECH112

If KT Hammond was a character in a movie he would have been Count Olaf

@AbeikuSZN

This country is a joke. You’re been vetted for a ministerial position and you’re saying the interviewer is your friend so he shouldn’t question your credibility

@michaeladiko

So this is the man who is gonna be in charge of Trade and industry? Ghana,I think we joke too much. And he is gonna be deputise by Stephen Amoah. What?

@kobbyasare2022

deems this guy fit for the high office of Ghana's Minister of Trade & Industry? Are we joking? Even in times times of serious economic crisis?

@NewsyMartin

It's been a tough vetting for both nominee and the committee.

@GhanaSocialU

So KT Hammond no go save we the embarrassment and just drop out ? what a joke this country is turning out to be! sigh !!

KT Hammond covers Kwabena Donkor's eyes during live presser

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that thousands of reactions are trailing a funny video of KT Hammond sneaking behind the Pru East MP, Dr Kwabena Donkor and covering his eyes with his palm during a live press conference.

The Pru East MP had been addressing the media on Wednesday, February 16, 2023, about the poor roads in his constituency and threatening to drag the government to court over the matter.

Then just as Dr Donkor was about to stress his intention to go to court over the terrible roads, the Adansi Asokwa MP and trade minister-designate crept up behind him and stood for a few seconds before covering his eyes with his palm.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh