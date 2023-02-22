The CEO of Crime Check Foundation has joined the list of persons who have visited the family house of the late Christian Atsu to commiserate with the family

In a video on Facebook, Ibrahim Kwarteng looked visibly sad as he signed the book of condolences and also assured the family of his support

Netizens who reacted to the video sympathized with the family and urged them to be strong in their difficult moments

The Chief Executive Officer of Crime Check Foundation, Ibrahim Kwarteng, was overcome with grief as he visited the family house of the late Christian Atsu.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Facebook handle of Crime Check TVGH, Mr Kwarteng, who had a close relationship with Christian Atsu, was enveloped in emotions as he signed the book of condolence.

Ibrahim Kwarteng signs the book of condolence at Christian Atsu's family house Photo credit: Crime Check TVGH

His reactions after signing the book as he put his hands on his mouth shows a clear indication of how pained he was at losing someone so dear to him.

In a short remark, Ibrahim Kwarteng revealed that he was devastated because he lost someone he considers a brother.

“I would want to express my condolence to you all and say that apart from the work Crimecheck did with Atsu, I would also want to add that he was my brother”

The family, on their part, also briefed him on plans to give their beloved a befitting farewell and craved his indulgence.

Ghanaians react to the video of Ibrahim Kwarteng

Netizens who reacted to the video sympathized with the family.

Joseph Lartey:

Atsu may you rest in peace and God will protect your kids and the family's all your generation will be bless in mighty Jesus name Amen

Rahim Abubakar Sterling:

It hasn’t been easy for u MR Ibrahim, first it was ur wife second a brother from another mother.All that I want tell u is that Allah is the best of all knowing

Erny Paola Baako:

Awwww I cannot hold my tears,I fell in love with his generosity and kindness through this page....Mr Ibrahim I know how u feel please take heart.....our brother is in a good place with the Lord

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that Cheetah FC, the football club where Christian Atsu was first discovered, has decided to construct a new football pitch and name it after the player.

A former coach who watched over Atsu during his time at Cheetah FC said the Atsu was someone everyone anticipated seeing each time his coming was announced.

The newbies at the football club confirmed their everyday joys whenever they heard the ex-Black Stars player would be coming to visit.

