Alan Kyerematen's decision to resign as trade minister has been predicted to cause some ripples in Nana Akufo-Addo's government

Political pundits foresee a cabinet reshuffle in the coming days, although some reports say CEOs of state-owned enterprises will be most affected by the reshuffle

Ben Ephson, a pollster, believes at least one other minister will also resign from his post in the coming days just like Kyerematen has done

The sudden resignation of trade minister Alan Kyerematen seems to have triggered a number of impending outcomes in Nana Akufo-Addo's government, according to political pundits.

Popular pollster Ben Ephson, for instance, has predicting a cabinet reshuffle by President Nana Akufo-Addo by next week following the trade minister's voluntary exit from office.

It is not clear why Alan Kyerematen ditched Akufo-Addo's government when he is most needed, however, it is speculated he wants to focus on his presidential ambition.

Nana Akufo-Addo needs all hand on deck to fix the economic challenges with less than 24 months to the end of his tenure as president.

But the presidential primaries of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), which is expected to a very keen contest between Kyerematen, vice president Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and recently Assin Central MP, Ken Agyapong, is expected to be held this year.

Many feel Kyerematen has stepped down to prepare better for the battle head.

Ben Ephson has predicted that other government appointees who are also nursing presidential ambitions would also resign from Akufo-Addo's administration soon.

"I believe the reshuffle will occur between now and Tuesday [January 10, 2022]. As for the Agric Minister, even if the reshuffle does not affect him, he will have to resign by the end of the month or he will be sacked,” Ben Ephson told Joy News.

Some reports also suggest that the impending reshuffle, which many social commentators have been demanding for a long, will hit hardest at state-owned enterprises, with many CEOs being fired.

One report suggests that finance minister Ken Ofori-Atta will not be moved in the upcoming reshuffle, even though calls for his resignation have most loud.

