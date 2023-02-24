Kojo Jones Picks Up NDC Parliamentary Nomination Forms To Contest Keta Seat
- Wealthy businessman Kojo Jones has picked up nomination forms to contest the Keta seat on the ticket of the NDC
- Kojo Jones, who uses the mantra ‘ready to serve’, is optimistic the people of Keta in the Volta Region will give him the not to represent them in parliament
- The NDC has slated Saturday, May 13, 2023, for its presidential and parliamentary elections
Wealthy Ghanaian businessman, Dr Emmanuel Kojo Jones-Mensah, has picked up parliamentary nomination forms to contest the Keta seat on the ticket of the largest opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).
Kojo Jones, who uses the mantra ‘ready to serve’, is optimistic the people of Keta in the Volta Region will give him the not to represent them in parliament.
I took Keta decision after extensive stakeholder consultations - Kojo Jones
Taking to his social media handle to break the news to his followers, Kojo Jones said he took the decision after widespread consultations with stakeholders in Keta and abroad.
Kojo Jones outlines vision for Keta
He shared a colourful flier of himself with another one capturing his vision and mission for the people of Keta.
“I have officially picked up the upcoming NDC parliamentary primaries in Keta slated for May 13. Incoming to the decision to enter the parliamentary race. I have taken cognisance of the current state of the underdevelopment, alarming poverty level, youth unemployment, failing educational standards and general decadence of Keta Constituency. To which there is the urgent need for a paradigm shift,” some details on the flyer announcing his intent read.
The young millionaire will be facing stiff competition from the incumbent MP of the area, Kwame Dzudzorli Gakpey, who is lacing his boots for another shot in the May 13 presidential and parliamentary elections of the NDC.
The entry into the race of Kojo Jones has sparked exciting reactions from netizens, some of which have been compiled by YEN.com.gh.
I like the fact that young guys are going into politics. I just pray you guys change the perception and not for selfish interest.
Eiii is it that NDC is now attractive or what’s happening ??
Hello @kojojonesmensah Good evening. Oh, "Wow! That's great, good to know that you have officially picked up nomination forms to contest the upcoming NDC Parliamentary Primaries in Keta & @kojojonesmensah trust me you are going to win the Primaries & win as MP for Keta,
Kudos champ. We need more of such decisions from the youths of this country. #AriseGhanaYouth
This is a very exciting news to have you pick form to contest as MP in the upcoming primaries. Wish you the very best in this endeavor
