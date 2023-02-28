One of the NDC’s reps to the EC’s strongroom has insisted he was only served tea during the 2020 election collation process

Rojo Mettle-Nunoo says while others ate waakye and jollof, the EC offered him tea

Rojo first made the shocking admission when he was called as a witness for the NDC in the election petition trial in 2021

Rojo Mettle-Nunoo, one of the NDC’s reps in the EC’s strongroom during the 2020 election collation process, has detailed how he was only offered tea.

Rojo insisted while others ate waakye and jollof; the EC offered him tea which he accepted.

I have no regrets drinking tea at EC strongroom - Rojo

Opening up about the encounter in an interview with Accra-based Citi FM, Rojo said he had no regrets about taking tea while others ate solid food.

“I will always drink tea because you said Atta Mills was drinking tea; Atta Mills always drank coffee. Now you are saying Rojo went to the EC to drink tea. They were serving other people waakye and jollof and other things.”

Explaining further, Rojo said he had gone to the EC boss to clarify an issue. He said while there, his throat got dry, so he needed some liquid given to him in the waiting room.

Rojo, one of the NDC’s reps in the EC strongroom, caused a stir when he mounted the witness box as one of former president Mahama’s witnesses in the 2021 election petition trial.

During his testimony, he revealed how he drank tea and biscuits when he went to Jean Mensa’s office for a meeting over some concerns the NDC had.

I was misled into signing some collation sheets - Rojo

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Rojo had indicated that he did not willingly sign the regional collation sheet for the Ashanti Region.

According to him, officials of the EC in the strongroom tricked him into signing the sheet.

He said in paragraph 11 of his witness statement to the Supreme Court in support of former president Mahama’s case that he signed the sheet because he thought the party’s agent signed.

