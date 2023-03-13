NDC flagbearer hopeful has promised to pay NDC executives at all levels every month if elected to lead the party for the 2024 elections

He told YEN.com.gh on March 13, 2023, that he will soon disclose details of his bold plan, but explained that the monthly payments would make life comfortable for the hardworking executives at the branch and national levels

Ernest Kwaku Kobeah has picked nominations to contest the presidential primaries on March 13 and has vowed to beat John Mahama and the other candidates

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A fast-rising politician who is aspiring to be elected the presidential candidate for the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) for the 2024 general election has made a bold promise to pay party executives every month.

Ernest Kwaku Kobeah has said it is important for hardworking party executives, from the branch offices to the national level, to receive monthly salaries.

Apart from making lives better, Kobeah explained that the monthly payment will also be a fitting way to show appreciation for the NDC executives for keeping the party running.

Ernest Kwaku Kobeah (L) and thousands of NDC supporters at a rally. Source: Facebook/@OfficialNDCGhana, @Ernest Kobeah

Source: Facebook

The proposal to pay party executives monthly salaries was first posted on his Facebook page on March 8, 2023.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

"I am poised to pay every executive a monthly salary for their hard work," the post on the social media platform read.

When contacted by YEN.com.gh to explain how he hopes to carry out the bold plan to pay the thousands of executives every month, he said he has a well-thought-out plan that will soon be made public.

"The party executives mostly leave their personal works and family to work for the party but with monthly support or allowance from the party, they will also feel comfortable at home and work for the interest of the party “ Kobeah explained.

Kobeah to launch of manifesto

Kobeah, a sewage system expert has already picked his presidential forms to contest the presidential race of the party.

The man who is confident of beating John Mahama, who has been tipped as the favourite to win the May 13 presidential primaries, said the plan to pay party executives is only a small part of his manifesto dubbed, “Wo Daakye Nti” [for the sake of your future].

Ernest Kwaku Kobeah, who is currently in the United Kingdom, said he is ready to rescue the NDC and Ghana from the current economic challenges.

He has also promised to bring his expertise in sewage systems to solve the country's poor sanitation problems.

Ernest Kobeah tells Ghanaians not to trust failed Akufo-Addo

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported in a separate story that the UK-based Ghanaian businessman who wants to be president of Ghana said the current president appears clueless about how to manage the county.

Kwaku Kobeah said Akufo-Addo's address gave him away because he sounded lost.

He wants Ghanaians to take charge of efforts to solve the current debilitating economic crisis.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh