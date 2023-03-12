Ken Agyapong has ditched the position of his side in Parliament to support the Minority NDC on the attempt by the EC to make Ghana Card the only ID for voter registration

The MP told a radio station on March 10 that the CI laid in Parliament by the Electoral Commission is bogus

He said it makes no sense that the Ghana Card would suddenly be raised above the Ghana Passport in determining who is a Ghanaian citizen

Assin Central legislator for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Kennedy Agyapong has raised concerns similar to that of the opposition NDC about a decision by EC to make Ghana Card the only ID for voter registration.

Although the Majority caucus that he belongs to supports the controversial new move by the Electoral Commission, the outspoken MP told Sompa FM recently that it makes no sense to him that citizens can't use the Ghana passport to register their names as eligible voters.

"Ghana has people taking bogus decisions...we have a whole Ghana passport, but you [EC] claim that to register to vote you can't use [it] to register as a voter...what makes me know that I am a Ghanaian? It is my passport," he told the local language radio station on March 10, 2023.

Ken Agyapong raises his hands to head during an interview at a radio station. Source: Facebook/@kennedyagyapongpresidentialcampaign

Source: Original

He disclosed his views on the constitutional instrument (CI) during an interview with the radio station when he listed all the things he said were wrong with the country.

Ken Agyapong is aspiring to become president of Ghana after winning presidential primaries to be organised by the NPP.

The Assin Central MP's campaign has said many times that he has a lot of great ideas to develop the country if elected president.

Minority warns new CI could undermine Ghana's democracy

The Minority National Democratic Congress legislators in Parliament have warned against the introduction of the EC’s proposed CI.

The leader of the Minority Caucus Dr Cassiel Ato Forson said the CI in its current form will undermine Ghana’s democracy and has vowed to resist it.

The new CI intends to see the elimination of the guarantor system for all first-time registrants to the country’s electoral roll.

It will only use the Ghana Card biometric system, the reason the EC says it will be more efficient in rooting out instances of ineligible voters in Ghana's electoral roll.

However, the NDC and other groups say not everyone has access to the Ghana Card, hence the new CI will disenfranchise voters.

The CI is currently under consideration in Parliament.

Source: YEN.com.gh