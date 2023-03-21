Vice president Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has expressed his sadness over the death of Dr Anthony Akoto Osei in a post on Facebook shortly after the former minister's death became public

Dr Bawumia said Dr Akoto Osei was like a brother to him and praised the late former minister for Monitoring and Evaluation for his unparalleled dedication to serving Ghana

Dr Bawumia's post on Monday, March 20, 2023, also disclosed that he had visited Dr Akoto Osei a few weeks before his death on Monday

Vice president Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has paid an emotional tribute to the memory of Dr Anthony Akoto Osei who died on Monday, March 20, 2023.

In a post on Facebook shortly after the news of Dr Akoto Osei's death hit headlines, the vice president said he heard about the death of the former minister for Monitoring and Evaluation with shock.

“I paid him a visit just a few weeks ago and was happy that he was doing much better. The news of his passing has therefore come as a complete shock. The Lord gives and the Lord takes away,” Bawumia said.

The vice president said the late former MP for Tafo was his very good friend and one of the people he worked closely with when he was a Deputy Governor of the Bank of Ghana.

“His dedication to serving mother Ghana was unpaired and his fidelity to the country's development was unquestionable,” Bawumia recalled.

He signed off his tribute by saying that he is happy to have had a brother in Dr Akoto Osei.

“Rest in peace, my brother,” he added.

Dr. Akoto Osei is survived by three children and four grandchildren.

Akoto Osei passes on

YEN.com.gh reported in a related story that one of Ghana's respected economists, Dr Anthony Akoto Osei, passed away on Monday, March 20, 2023.

Dr Anthony Akoto Osei passed away at the age of 64 after battling an illness that spanned some months.

During the Kufuor administration, he was made the Deputy Minister of finance and was later elevated to Minister of State at the Ministry of Finance.

During Akufo-Addo's first term, he was minister for Monitoring and Evaluation.

However, that ministerial portfolio was scrapped during Akufo-Addo's second term.

