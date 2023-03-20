One of Ghana's respected economists, Dr Anthony Akoto Osei, passed away on Monday, March 20, 2023

During the Kufuor administration, he was made the Deputy Minister of finance and was later elevated to Minister of State at the Ministry of Finance

Dr Anthony Akoto Osei passed away at the age of 64 after battling an illness that spanned some months

Dr Anthony Akoto Osei, a former minister for Monitoring and Evaluation in Nana Akufo-Addo's government has passed away.

News trickling in suggests that the lawmaker for Old Tafo in the Ashanti Region died on Monday, March 20, 2023, after battling an illness that has spanned some months.

He was 64 years.

A Facebook post by the Parliament of Ghana announced Dr Osei's death as follows:

"Former Old Tafo MP, Hon. Dr Anthony Osei Akoto passes away. May he rest in peace."

Brief biography of Dr Anthony Akoto Osei

Anthony Akoto Osei was born in Sunyani to Mr. Osei a distinguished statesman on the 18th April 1953. He was once the Ranking Member on Parliament's Committee on Finance. He was also a member of the committee of Interior and Defence.

He obtained a PhD from Howard University in 1987, a Master of Arts degree in Applied Economics from the American University in 1980. He had earlier obtained a Bachelor of Arts (BA) Degree in Economics from Oberlin College in Ohio in 1978.

He attended Achimota and Opoku Ware Secondary Schools, where he obtained his G.C.E Advanced and Ordinary levels respectively.

He acquired his experience from providing consultancy services for the World Bank, teaching at Dillard and Howard Universities from 1984 to 1995 as an Associate Professor in Economics and as a Research Fellow for the Centre for Policy Analysis (CEPA) from 1996-2001 in Ghana.

He has many academic publications in the area of Monetary, International and Quantitative Economics to his name.

During the John Kufour administration, Dr Akoto Osei was a Special Advisor to the Minister of Finance and Economic planning from 2001 to 2003.

Later, he was made a Deputy Minister of the same Ministry in 2003 and elevated to Minister of State at the Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning.

He held that positon until the NPP lost power in 2008.

