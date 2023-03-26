Artist manager Bullhaus has vowed to counter Mark Okraku-Mantey's campaign for the Ayensuano parliamentary seat in the Eastern Region

The artist manager claims the Deputy Minister for Tourism Arts and Culture (MOTAC) has fallen short of his political obligations to the creative industry

Bullhaus urged the constituents of Ayensuano not to waste their time voting for the deputy minister because he has nothing to offer them

Artist manager Bullhaus has criticised the Deputy Minister for Tourism Arts and Culture (MOTAC) Mark Okraku-Mantey's decision to contest the Ayensuano parliamentary seat in the Eastern Region.

The artist manager, born Lawrence Nana Asiamah Hanson, claimed Okraku-Mantey has failed to deliver on his obligations to the creative sector.

Bullhaus claims deputy Okraku-Mantey has nothing to offer

On Saturday, March 25, Bullhaus, formerly known as Bulldog, argued during a panel discussion on UTV's United Showbiz that the deputy minister has nothing to offer the residents of Ayensuano.

''The people of his constituency should [not] waste their time and vote for him,'' he said, explaining that ''because he'll not bring any change''.

Bullhaus vows to campaign against Okraku-Mantey

The outspoken artiste manager vowed to publicly campaign against the deputy minister, who will contest the Ayensuano parliamentary seat on the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) ticket.

Bullhaus, however, lauded Okraku-Mantey's achievements in the media and music sectors but claimed the latter failed in his government appointee mandates.

Mark Okraku-Mantey reveals his ministry is in talks with Tyler Perry to set up a film studio in GH

Separately, YEN.com.gh reported that Mark Okraku-Mantey, the deputy minister for tourism, the arts, and culture, revealed that his department was discussing with Tyler Perry's team about establishing a film studio in Ghana.

One of the most renowned film producers and directors in the entire globe is Tyler Perry. The Tyler Perry Studios, his recording studio, is worth US$280 million.

According to TylerPerryStudios.com, the major motion picture studio is one of America's largest production facilities, including 12 purpose-built sound stages, 200 acres of green space, and 40 buildings listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

