Deputy Minister for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mark Okraku-Mantey, says that his Ministry is in a discourse with Tyler Perry's team in hopes of building a film studio in Ghana.

Tyler Perry is one of the most respected movie creators and directors in the world. He has a studio called The Tyler Perry Studios, which is worth US$280 million.

According to TylerPerryStudios.com, the major motion picture studio is one of the largest production facilities in America which showcases 40 buildings on the National Register of Historic Places, 12 purpose-built sound stages, 200 acres of greenspace and a diverse backlot.

Earlier, the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC) CEO, Yofi Grant, led a delegation from Ghana to visit and tour Tyler Perry Studios in the United States of America.

The delegation included the CEO of the Ghana Export Promotion Authority, Dr Afua Asabea Asare, executives from the Ghana International Chamber of Commerce (GHICC), as well as Ghana Council of Georgia members.

The delegation, after their tour, held a meeting with Elon D. Johnson, Senior Creative Executive of Production and Development at the Tyler Perry Studios.

Shedding more details, Mark Okraku-Mantey said the team was making a deliberate effort to pitch to the team of Tyler Perry to consider Ghana as one of their studio destinations if they plan to build one outside America.

The good side is that they want to engage the team of Tyler Perry to consider Ghana in their next action in case they want to build a studio. And because no Minister was present, the business development manager rather met the team.

He revealed that due to the conversation held between the delegation, and Senior Creative Executive of Production and Development at the Tyler Perry Studios, Elon D. Johnson in the U.S., Elon D. Johnson would be visiting Ghana next month for further discourse.

Because of this conversation, she is coming to Ghana next month. We are pitching to team Tyler Perry if they want to build a studio outside the USA… that is the conversation now, he disclosed.

