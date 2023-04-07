As Christians observe Easter worldwide, former president John Dramani Mahama has extended a message of goodwill

The renowned leader prayed that Christians would learn the power of forgiveness as a result of Jesus Christ's ultimate sacrifice

His message received likes and comments from fans and followers online after he shared it on social media

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Former president John Dramani Mahama has sent a goodwill message to Christians worldwide as millions observe Easter, the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ.

Mahama reiterates Christ's ultimate sacrifice

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) 2020 presidential candidate hoped that Christians would learn the power of forgiveness through the ultimate sacrifice of Christ.

Happy Good Friday to all Christians. As we commemorate this holy day, may the ultimate sacrifice of Christ, who gave His life for our sake, guide our journey on earth and instill in us the power of forgiveness and compassion,'' he said on his socials.

Mahama shares Easter message. Photo credit: Mahama.

Source: Facebook

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

The former president further prayed for the redeeming blood of Christ to ''fill [Christians] with hope, joy, and peace, and inspire us to love one another as Christ loved us''.

Mahama's felicitation message gathered massive likes and comments from fans and followers underneath his post.

See his post below:

Reactions to Mahama's Easter message

Michael Miracle said:

Amen. Happy Easter.

Ahorhorlu Kingsley commented:

Amen, and be blessed, too, man of the people!

Theophilus Nana Kwasi Yeboah reacted:

God bless you, incoming president.

Mohammed Mustapha Salia posted:

Thank you, Daddy, and same to you and the family.

Diamond Smith reacted:

Wishing you the same.

Michael Abori commented:

Amen. Happy Easter as well, His Excellency.

Edward Banini posted:

The best message of FORGIVENESS AND COMPASSION PREPARATION GIVEN FOR THE SALVATION OF MOTHER GHANA from the moral, political and economic mess created by the ruling NPP government. The divine nature of TRUTH OF TRANSFORMATION guides the citizens of GHANA. Amen. Thank you, JDM.

Judith Wemb reacted:

Amen Thank you, Jesus.

John Dundurundu Robert Wuta commented:

Amen and Amen. Thank You, Daddy. God Bless You.

Godsway Lumorvi said:

Happy Easter to you, Sir

Albert Kofi Adams posted:

Many Returns SIR. My family and I will make sure to VOTE JM 2024. Amen.

Genevieve Oyeh said:

Amen same to you and your beautiful family. Thanks, His Excellency 1.

2023 New Year: Akufo-Addo, Mahama, and others share uplifting messages

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that politicians and their significant others delivered uplifting messages of hope as they wished Ghanaians a happy and prosperous New Year as 2022 ended on Saturday, December 31.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo said ''2023 promises to be good. In his New Year message, the 2020 presidential candidate of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, hoped that 2023 will bring Ghanaians to the ''cusp of building Ghana we want''.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh