Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has sent a goodwill message to Christians as they observe the Easter festivities

The Vice President, in a tweet, admonished Ghanaians to use the occasion of Easter to reflect on the life of Christ and also try to emulate him

Ghanaians who reacted to the tweet also joined in wishing Christians around the world happy festivities.

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia has urged Ghanaians to endeavour to live in harmony and enhance peaceful co-existence among one another.

On Friday, April 7, the vice president tweeted a goodwill message to Christians around the world as they observed the Easter festivities.

Bawumia said the life of Christ teaches valuable lessons about humanity and sacrifice, virtues that everyone must learn from.

Dr Bawumia sends goodwill message to Christians as they observe Easter Photo credit: @MBawumia/ Twitter

He also wished for an incident-free celebration of Easter.

“I wish Christians in Ghana and around the world a happy Easter. As Christians commemorate the passion of Jesus Christ, I entreat all to learn from the sacrifice illustrated by Christ to humanity and emulate it,” he tweeted.

Easter celebrations are observed by Christians around the world to remember the crucifixion and resurrection of Christ.

Ghanaians react to the goodwill message of Bawumia

The goodwill message by the vice president was well received by netizens, with most of them commending him.

Twitta Patriots said:

Thank you veep for your kind wishes

Ato Kwamena added:

Happy Easter to all Christians around the world

Gerald Ofori replied:

Awesome Easter festive to all of us

Alhassan A Adams indicated:

Wishing you fellow Christians happy Easter. Mr Timothy

Mahama sends goodwill message to Ghanaians

YEN.com.gh previously reported that former president John Dramani Mahama, sent a goodwill message to Christians worldwide as they marked Easter.

The 2024 flagbearer hopeful for the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) expressed optimism that Christians would learn the power of forgiveness through the ultimate sacrifice of Christ.

Happy Good Friday to all Christians. As we commemorate this holy day, may the ultimate sacrifice of Christ, who gave His life for our sake, guide our journey on earth and instil in us the power of forgiveness and compassion, he said.

Source: YEN.com.gh