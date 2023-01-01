Politicians have sent out uplifting New Year messages of hope as 2022 ended on Saturday, December 31

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo wished Ghanaians a happy New Year, saying 2023 promises to be a good one for the nation

The former president John Dramani Mahama was not exempted as he wished the New Year brings Ghanaians to a moment of ''building the Ghana we want''

Politicians and their significant others have delivered uplifting messages of hope as they wished Ghanaians a happy and prosperous New Year as 2022 ended on Saturday, December 31.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo said ''2023 promises to be a good one for the country''.

In his New Year message, the 2020 presidential candidate of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama hoped that 2023 will bring Ghanaians to the ''cusp of building the Ghana we want''.

Photos of Akufo-Addo, Mahama, and Samira: Credit: officialjdmahama/sbawumia/nakufoaddo.

Source: Instagram

The former president wished all a happy and prosperous New Year in a message shared via his socials on Saturday, December 31.

YEN.com.gh has compiled the New Year messages of some politicians below:

1. Nana Akufo-Addo says 2023 promises to be a good one for the country:

2. Dr Mahamudu Bawumia says ''I wish all Ghanaians a very happy new year''.

3. John Dramani Mahama is hoping 2023 will bring Ghanaians to the cusp of building the Ghana we want'':

4. The Second Lady Samira Bawumia says ''I wish us all a fulfilling 2023. Happy New Year'':

Source: YEN.com.gh